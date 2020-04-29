Amazon Agrees to 3-Year Deal to Keep Streaming NFL Thursday Night Games

Amazon agreed to a three-year deal to keep streaming NFL Thursday night games. The games will be available to its Prime Video and Twitch users.

Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report said it agreed with the National Football League to renew its live streaming of Thursday night games on its Prime Video and Twitch platforms.

The games will be available to more than 150 million paid Amazon Prime subscribers worldwide, Amazon said. Fox (FOXA) - Get Report will show the games on broadcast TV.

In addition to the Thursday night games, the company will stream one game on a Saturday in the second half of the season on Prime Video and Twitch.

The Amazon-NFL deal lasts for three years. Terms weren’t disclosed. The two initially connected on a streaming agreement for the 2017 season.

Under the previous deal, which started in 2018, Amazon paid about $65 million a year for the Thursday games. Sources told Variety that it’s paying more than that under the new accord.

Last season, Thursday night games generated an average audience of 15.4 million viewers among broadcasters, Fox, Fox Deportes, NFL Network, NFL digital, Fox Sports digital, Prime Video, Twitch, and Verizon Media (VZ) - Get Report mobile properties. That represented a 4% gain from 14.9 million in 2018, according to the NFL.

Digital streaming across Prime Video, Twitch, NFL digital, Fox Sports digital and Verizon Media mobile properties in 2019 surpassed an average minute audience of more than 1 million, up 43% from 2018.

Amazon shares recently traded at $2,367.18, up 2.3%. That compares with a 2.2% gain for the S&P 500 index.

Over the past three months, Amazon’s stock has jumped 28%, compared with an 11% slide for the S&P 500.