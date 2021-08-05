Amazon, Wells Fargo and BlackRock Delay Office Returns

Amazon, Wells Fargo and BlackRock all push back dates on a return to their offices.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Report, and BlackRock (BLK) - Get Report are among the latest companies to postpone their office returns as the number of COVID-19 delta variant cases continue to rise.

Amazon said it would delay the office return for corporate employees until Jan. 3, 2022 as conditions around the pandemic evolve.



The decision affects office workers both in the U.S. and other countries.

The internet retail giant said "we will continue to follow local government guidance and work closely with leading medical healthcare professionals, gathering their advice and recommendations as we go forward to ensure our work spaces are optimized for

the safety of our teams."

BlackRock is allowing workers to choose whether or not to come into U.S. offices through Oct. 1, Bloomberg reported, citing a company memo.

The current surge in coronavirus cases nationwide is being driven by the delta variant.

The daily average case count rose above 96,000 on Wednesday, about a 130% jump over the past two weeks, according to data compiled by The New York Times.

Wells Fargo, with almost 260,000 employees, will now begin bringing back staffers who have been working remotely starting Oct. 4, rather than Sept. 7 as previously announced, according to an internal memo from Chief Operating Officer Scott Powell.

Wells Fargo has resumed a requirement that all employees currently working in offices wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status.

Employees at BlackRock will have the choice whether or not to put on a mask, except where it’s mandated by local laws.

BlackRock has only allowed fully inoculated workers to come back, joining such companies as Alphabet's (GOOGL) - Get Report Google and Facebook (FB) - Get Report.

The delta variant “raises concerns about returning to the office - even for those who are vaccinated and particularly for those of you with dependents at home who are currently ineligible for the vaccine,” according to the BlackRock memo.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report said Tuesday that starting next month it would require employees to show proof they are vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can enter any company facility in the U.S.

Vaccinations and masks have been controversial issues and health officials have warned that the virus continues to spread due to insufficient vaccination rates.

