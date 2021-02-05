Amazon's Request to Delay Union Vote in Alabama Gets Rejected

Amazon's request to delay union elections at one of its Alabama warehouses is denied by the National Labor Relations Board.

Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Report request to delay union elections at one of its Alabama warehouses was denied by the National Labor Relations Board, permitting thousands of workers to start voting this month.

“The employer’s request for review of the acting regional director’s decision and direction of election is denied, as it raises no substantial issues warranting review,” the NLRB said in its decision Friday. “The employer’s motion to stay the election pending review is also denied as moot.”

Before and during the Covid-19 pandemic, some Amazon workers have accused the company of enforcing working conditions dangerous to their health. Amazon has denied the charges and opposes unionization for its workers.

“Amazon workers have won another fight in their effort to win a union voice,” Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which would represent the workers, said in reaction to the decision.

“Amazon’s blatant disregard for the health and safety of its own workforce was demonstrated yet again by its insistence for an in-person election in the middle of the pandemic. (Friday's) decision proves that it’s long past time that Amazon start respecting its own employees; and allow them to cast their votes without intimidation and interference,” Appelbaum said.

Amazon didn’t offer an immediate reaction.

The news didn’t have much impact on Amazon’s stock, which recently traded at $3,325.13, down 0.18%. It has gained 6% over the past six months.

