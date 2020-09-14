Amazon to Hire Another 100,000 Workers Ahead of Holiday Season

Amazon.com is hiring as many as 100,000 full- and part-time employees to work in its growing network of fulfillment centers ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Facing the prospect of even higher demand this coming holiday shopping season, online e-commerce giant Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report plans to hire as many as 100,000 full- and part-time employees across the U.S. and Canada to work in its growing network of fulfillment centers.

In a statement, Seattle-based Amazon said it plans to hire 100,000 staff at starting wages of least $15 an hour. The new jobs include benefits and signing bonuses of as much as $1,000 in select cities, and access to training programs.

The hiring spree follows a six-month bender for Amazon that saw global sales surge to records as consumers turned to their screens for shopping amid pandemic-induced lockdowns - and grew acclimated to getting their goods delivered to their doorstep.

Even as the global economy has slowly recovered since spring, online shopping for essential and non-essential goods alike has soared, pushing Amazon’s revenue - and market valuation - to dizzying heights.

To fulfill that demand, Amazon has been opening fulfillment and sortation centers, delivery stations, and other sites and locations at a rapid clip - 75 in the U.S. and Canada so far in 2020, with 100 more planned before the end of the calendar year.

In turn, Amazon has been adding to its ranks, increasing the number of full- and part-time employees by roughly 10% in the first six months of 2020, according to the company’s financial report in July.

Just last week, Amazon announced the addition of 10,000 corporate and tech employees in its Seattle offices. That followed plans to add 3,500 permanent workers in office locations around the U.S. The company has also announced plans to hire thousands of workers in the U.K. Ireland, South Africa and other regions.

Amazon’s shares have surged almost 70% this year, lifting its market value to $1.56 trillion. Shares were up 1.73% at $3,170 in premarket trading on Monday.