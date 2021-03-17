TheStreet
Amazon Listed as 'Fresh Pick' by Baird on Business Model

Amazon represents 'one of the most compelling subscription/quasi-subscription models within the internet and technology sectors,' Baird says.
Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Report received a “fresh pick” designation from Baird analyst Colin Sebastian, who has an outperform rating and a $4,000 price target for the stock.

Amazon’s stock traded at $3,087.11, down 0.15%, on Wednesday.

Amazon also announced that it was launching its Amazon Care health service across the country this summer, a service that will offer chat and video conference assistance to employees of Amazon and other companies.

“With the market currently focusing on rotation to value, interest rates, re-openings, and tough e-commerce comps, we believe investors may be missing one of the most compelling subscription/quasi-subscription models within the internet and technology sectors,” Sebastian wrote in a commentary.

“Specifically, we see shares of AMZN as significantly undervalued, with a medium-term path to $5,000, based on robust fundamental trends in e-commerce, marketplace services and cloud. … We view at least 75% of Amazon’s revenues as essentially recurring revenue streams,” he added.

Amazon Care began 18 months ago only for Amazon employees and their families in Washington state. Now it’s available to serve other Washington-based companies.

Beginning this summer, Amazon Care will expand to other companies and Amazon employees in all 50 states.

Amazon is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club.

Other Amazon news this month:

The company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing last week that it acquired a stake in Air Transport Services Group for $132 million.

Amazon workers in Alabama considering joining a union received support from President Joe Biden, who said workers there should be able to make their own choice about unionization.

