Concerns Linger Over Amazon's Chart Despite Earnings Beat

Amazon is struggling to rally despite strong earnings. Let's look at the chart to see what's going on.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report is acting a lot like Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, which is to say that it’s disappointing the bulls after reporting strong earnings.

Apple blew away estimates earlier this week, yet the stock gave up its gains and turned lower on Thursday. It’s not acting much better on Friday, about flat during the session.

If Amazon isn’t careful, its stock will end up in the same boat. Shares initially jumped 2.4% in early Friday trading, hitting new all-time highs in the process.

However, those highs of $3,554 only eclipsed the prior high by about $2, a small feat for a stock this large. Shares have come off the session lows, but are up just 1%.

The company reported a top- and bottom-line beat and delivered solid guidance. Yet the market isn’t willing to gobble up the stock. Perhaps that’s because the company won’t split its stock. Maybe it’s because investors are still hesitant to buy Amazon as CEO Jeff Bezos preps his departure.

Whatever the reason, it’s not helping bulls and it’s not helping the market. Stocks overall are down on the day despite the company’s strong results.

Let’s look at the chart.

Trading Amazon

Daily chart of Amazon stock. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

Amazon stock has been consolidating for months now, like most of big tech. However, shares were able to break out over range resistance at $3,345 earlier this month. Ahead of earnings, Amazon stock rode a five-day win streak into Friday, clearing $3,434 resistance.

That opened the door to the prior all-time high up near $3,552. While technically it’s still okay, the stock looks tired.

I can see a scenario where, like Apple, bullish investors don’t want to part ways with the stock based on how well the company is clearly doing. That’s evident by the company’s latest earnings report.

That said, that doesn’t mean Amazon is attractive to traders.

On a dip, I want to see how Amazon stock handles the $3,434 level and the 10-day moving average. Below puts the 21-day moving average in play, along with prior range resistance at $3,345.

The more levels this stock can hold up above, the more bullish it becomes. Below $3,345 is not a positive development for bulls.

If Amazon can hold up over some of these levels, traders may start to use the 161.8% extension as a potential longer-term upside target, near $3,950 to $3,975.

I will say though, the divergence on the chart is a bit concerning (pink line at the bottom of the chart), along with the lack of bullish momentum after a solid report. However, these are meaningless observations without some sort of downside rotation.

In the same light, we need some sort of upside rotation - be it on a daily or a weekly basis - to jumpstart the bullish party. Keep an eye on today’s high as well as this week’s low as the stock's lines in the sand.