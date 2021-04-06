Amazon's Bezos, Tesla's Musk Top Forbes' Billionaires List

Amazon's Jeff Bezos has been ranked No. 1 for the last four years.

Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Report founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Report founder and CEO Elon Musk secured the two top spots on Forbes' 35th annual billionaires list released Tuesday.

Bezos, who has been ranked No. 1 for the last four years, saw his net worth more than double to $177 billion from $64 billion a year ago as Amazon benefitted from pandemic-era demand for online goods and services.

Bezos stepped down as CEO of Amazon in early February.

Musk jumped to the second spot with a net worth of $151 billion - he was ranked No. 31 last year with a net worth of $24.6 billion. In January, Mush briefly passed Bezos to become the richest person in the world before slipping back to the second spot.

LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault came in third for a second year but doubled his fortune to $150 billion.

Philanthropist and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report co-founder Bill Gates came in at No. 4 with a net worth of $124 billion.

Facebook (FB) - Get Report founder Mark Zuckerberg ranked No. 5 on the list with a net worth of $97 billion.

Investor and business tycoon Warren Buffett fell out of the top five for the first time in more than two decades as tech executives dominated the rankings at Forbes.

Forbes said the "world’s wealthiest exploded to an unprecedented 2,755 billionaires, 660 more than a year ago." Their combined fortunes were worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list, Forbes said.

"The very, very rich got very, very richer," said Forbes' Chief Content Officer Randall Lane in an interview with Reuters Video News.

Forbes noted 493 newcomers made it to this year's billionaires list including movie and TV producer Tyler Perry and Whitney Wolfe Herd, co-founder of dating app Bumble (BMBL.) - Get Report