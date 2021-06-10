TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Amazon Reportedly Faces $425 Million Fine From European Union

Amazon violated EU privacy law with its collection and use of personal data, the regulators say, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Author:
Publish date:

European Union regulators have recommended a fine of more than $425 million on Amazon.com  (AMZN) - Get Report for violating privacy law, sources told The Wall Street Journal.

The violation concerns Amazon’s collection and use of personal data and doesn’t apply to its Amazon Web Services cloud unit, one of the sources said. An Amazon spokesman declined to comment to the Journal.

The proposed fine would be the largest imposed so far under EU privacy law, the sources said.

The penalty was recommended by the data-protection commission of Luxembourg, where Amazon has its EU headquarters. But other EU privacy regulators must approve it too.

That could take months and lead to a reduction or increase in the fine, the Journal reported. Of course, $425 million is a drop in the bucket compared to Amazon’s revenue total of $386 billion last year.

That may explain why the news didn’t seem to affect Amazon shares. They recently traded at $3,326, up 1.4%.

Amazon is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells AMZN? Learn more now.

Tags
terms:
Europe
gamestop sh
INVESTING

Buy or Sell GameStop on Earnings? Here's the Level It Must Hold

Jim Cramer: Signet Jewelers Stock Higher on Short Squeeze
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Signet Jewelers, ServiceNow, RH

Frothy Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Rise but Off Highs as Wall Street Assesses Inflation Data

RH Stock's Wild Ride
INVESTING

RH Jumps as Analysts Laud Report and Revenue Outlook

Microsoft Lead
INVESTING

Microsoft Developing a Cloud Version of Its Xbox Games

Cramer Live on 6/10/21
JIM CRAMER

Watch: Jim Cramer on CPI, GameStop, Cleveland-Cliffs, Tether

cleveland-cliffs-to-buy-ak-steel-for-11-billion
INVESTING

Cleveland-Cliffs Target Higher; GLJ Sees Steel Prices Lifting Valuation

FAMGA Lead
INVESTING

How Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Facebook Can Unlock New Profit Engines