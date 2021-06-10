Amazon Reportedly Faces $425 Million Fine From European Union

Amazon violated EU privacy law with its collection and use of personal data, the regulators say, according to The Wall Street Journal.

European Union regulators have recommended a fine of more than $425 million on Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report for violating privacy law, sources told The Wall Street Journal.

The violation concerns Amazon’s collection and use of personal data and doesn’t apply to its Amazon Web Services cloud unit, one of the sources said. An Amazon spokesman declined to comment to the Journal.

The proposed fine would be the largest imposed so far under EU privacy law, the sources said.

The penalty was recommended by the data-protection commission of Luxembourg, where Amazon has its EU headquarters. But other EU privacy regulators must approve it too.

That could take months and lead to a reduction or increase in the fine, the Journal reported. Of course, $425 million is a drop in the bucket compared to Amazon’s revenue total of $386 billion last year.

That may explain why the news didn’t seem to affect Amazon shares. They recently traded at $3,326, up 1.4%.

