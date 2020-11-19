Amazon Lays Off Dozens Working on Drone-Delivery Effort

Amazon.com lays off dozens of employees involved in its in-house drone-delivery program as it shifts to third-party companies to help expand the effort.

Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report reportedly has laid off dozens of employees involved in its in-house drone-delivery program, Amazon Prime Air, as it shifts to third-party companies to help expand the effort.

The Financial Times reported that the e-commerce giant was laying off dozens of research and development and manufacturing staff working on the delivery drone service, turning instead to two external manufacturers to build components for the drones.

Amazon's drone deliveries are still "years away," but development will "slowly but surely" progress in 2021, a person familiar with the matter told the newspaper. An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the layoffs to the FT and said the company was looking at vacant positions where the affected employees could be moved.

The e-commerce giant has so far reached tentative agreements with Austria's FACC Aerospace and Spain's Aernnova Aerospace to work on the components, the source told the FT. The company also has sent out a "request for proposal" to other third-party providers, the report said.

Amazon has long explored and invested in automation technology within its supply chain to move goods and services as quickly as possible but has struggled with the so-called last mile of package delivery.

Amazon in June formally cut a deal to buy driverless-vehicle startup Zoox for more than $1 billion in a move that will accelerate the e-commerce giant’s reach into autonomous-vehicle technology and implementation and to get it closer to getting goods ordered online directly to consumers' front doors.

Amazon Prime Air, which has been in the works since 2013, in August received permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to start conducting delivery drone operations. Amazon's delivery drones can carry packages weighing under five pounds for 15 miles.

