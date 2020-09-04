Amazon’s new projects will provide the city of Bellevue with 10,000 additional jobs in the next few years.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report announced Friday that it will add 10,000 new jobs to the city of Bellevue, Wash., over the next few years.

The technology company acquired an additional two million square feet of office space in downtown Bellevue.

Its biggest project is the Bellevue 600, a 27-story office tower designed by the Seattle-based firm NBBJ that just entered its second phase of development. The project is expected to be completed by 2025.

"I want to thank the company for their generous support of critical services during this time of economic recovery. The city looks forward to expanding our partnership with Amazon and creating new opportunities for all Bellevue residents," said Bellevue Mayor Lynne Robinson.

The mayor also disclosed that Amazon had provided the city's Human Services Fund with a $1 million grant "to support health and human service providers helping local families in need," according to a press release.

"The Puget Sound Region has been Amazon’s headquarters for more than two decades and we’re thrilled that they are continuing to invest and create jobs in the region," said Brian McGowan, CEO of Greater Seattle Partners.

The Seattle, Wash., company announced earlier this month that it was expanding its physical offices in six U.S. cities and adding about 3,500 corporate jobs, despite many companies going remote amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon plans on investing over $1.4 billion in these new offices.

"We look forward to bringing more jobs to Bellevue—contributing to a regional growth strategy that can create opportunities for people across the Puget Sound," said the company in a press release.

Shares of Amazon were down 6.99% at $3,132.59 in Friday trading.