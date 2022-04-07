Meet the 50 best U.S. companies for growing your career.

LinkedIn, the career networking platform owned by Microsoft MSFT, has created a list of the 50 best U.S. companies for growing your career.

Here they are, ranked from the fifth-best to the first place winner:

5. Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report.

It’s the biggest private employer in the country. It intends to hire more than 50,000 workers in the U.S. by the end of April. Many of those jobs don’t require a college degree, Walmart told LinkedIn.

Walmart is focusing on skills that can “only be obtained through work,” LinkedIn said.

For current workers, Walmart subsidizes up to 100% of college tuition and books costs at chosen schools.

4. JPMorgan Chase JPM.

The bank is increasing compensation. Junior bankers received two raises over the past year.

JPMorgan also is “tapping into talent pools that have been historically left behind,” according to Brian Lamb, JPMorgan’s head of diversity, equity and inclusion.

The bank has amassed a candidate pool for people with autism and struck questions about criminal records from job applications, LinkedIn said.

3. Wells Fargo WFC.

Wells Fargo is growing its cloud operations “and looking to hire thousands in software engineering and tech roles this year,” LinkedIn said.

“But it also has plenty of opportunities for those looking for non-technical positions, such as strategy and planning and communications.” More than 2,000 of its 8,000 openings are for entry and associate level positions.

For current workers, Wells Fargo pledged $300 million for training, tuition reimbursement and other areas.

2. Alphabet GOOGL.

“The company hired almost 6,500 new workers last quarter. “For those interested in flexibility, the tech giant has a robust offering,” LinkedIn said.

“In addition to adopting a hybrid work model, Alphabet offers four work-from-anywhere weeks per year, sabbaticals for long-term employees and no-meeting days,” it told LinkedIn.

Alphabet also has worked to sustain a collaborative culture and support career growth while working remotely.

1. Amazon AMZN tops the chart.

“Amazon continues to compete in recruiting and retaining top talent amid a competitive labor market,” LinkedIn writes. Amazon is doubling its maximum base salary for corporate and technology workers, and it raised average wages for warehouse workers late last year, LinkedIn notes.

“But the e-commerce giant is going beyond compensation too, investing $1.2 billion over the next three years to expand its education and skills training initiatives,” LinkedIn said. “Amazon now pays 100% of college tuition for frontline employees.”