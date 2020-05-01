Amazon Allows Some Staff to Continue Working From Home

Amazon is allowing staff who can work from home to do so till at least Oct. 2. For those who do come to the office, Amazon said it's taking many precautions.

Online retail and tech colossus Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report is allowing its employees who can do their work from home to continue doing so until at least Oct. 2, as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

On March 4, Amazon recommended that its corporate employees work from home. Warehouse and delivery workers, of course, are still reporting to their jobs, and there have been complaints of lax safety conditions.

But as for the stay-at-homes, “employees who work in a role that can effectively be done from home are welcome to do so until at least Oct. 2," the company said in a statement. The policy applies to Amazon staff around the world.

The company said it’s toiling diligently to make its offices safe for those who do return to work.

“We are working hard and investing significant funds to keep those who choose to come to the office safe through physical distancing, deep cleaning, temperature checks, and the availability of face coverings and hand sanitizer,” it said.

Letitia James, attorney general of New York State, last week informed Amazon that it may have broken safety and labor laws when in March it fired a warehouse worker leading protests against its safety policies.

Amazon shares fell in after-hours trading Thursday after the company reported first-quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates.

The company also said it expected to spend the entirety of its second-quarter operating profit on coronavirus-related expenses.

Amazon shares at last check stood at $2,353, down almost 5%. The stock has jumped 23% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has slid 10%.

