Amazon Takes Fight to DoD, Will Seek Order to Stop Microsoft's Work on JEDI Cloud Project

A filing says Amazon on Jan. 24 will ask a court for the restraining order. Amazon alleges Trump improperly pressured the Pentagon to choose Microsoft for the pact.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report is continuing its protest against the Pentagon's award of a $10 billion cloud contract to Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, as a court filing Monday says the retail and computing giant plans to file a motion for a temporary restraining order on Jan. 24.

A federal court will issue a decision on the motion on Feb. 11, according to the filing.

Amazon has contended that the acrimonious relationship between CEO Jeff Bezos and President Donald Trump played a part in Microsoft winning the the contract.

The Seattle company says Trump exerted “improper pressure” on the Department of Defense in choosing Microsoft over Amazon.

The company claims that Trump “launched repeated public and behind-the-scenes attacks” on Amazon in an attempt to influence the choice of which would win the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, contract.

Amazon alleges that Trump wanted to “harm his perceived political enemy" -- Bezos -- in exerting pressure to block Amazon from the deal. Trump has often criticized Bezos because he owns the Washington Post, which editorially has been critical of the president.

Microsoft was chosen to be responsible for moving all the military's computer systems to a single cloud system under the 10-year $10 billion JEDI contract from the Department of Defense.

Trump delayed awarding the contract in 2018 after receiving complaints about favoritism toward Amazon.

Oracle CEO Safra Catz reportedly complained to Trump about the issue at a private dinner in April 2018, according to a Bloomberg report at the time.

Amazon and Microsoft shares on Tuesday were little changed, around $1,889 and $163 respectively.

