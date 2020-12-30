TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Amazon to Acquire Podcaster Wondery

Amazon is looking to expand its podcast platform months after launching it on Amazon Music.
Author:
Publish date:

Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Report is growing its media arm, announcing Wednesday that it has signed an agreement to add podcast creator and producer Wondery to Amazon Music. 

Wondery is the producer of top-rated podcasts like "Dirty John," "Dr. Death," "Business Wars" and "The Shrink Next Door." Listeners will still be able to access those podcasts through a variety of platforms.

"Together with Wondery, we will continue to bring more customers to streaming as we expand selection and ensure we are a destination for our customers to find, discover, and listen to the creators and artists they enjoy," Amazon said in a statement. 

The deal has not closed yet and Amazon says that nothing is changing for listeners today. 

Amazon Music launched its podcast platform in 2020 and the company says it hopes its partnership with Wondery will "accelerate the growth and evolution of podcasts" as it brings them to its wide user base.

Amazon did not disclose the details of the acquisition. Wondery did not respond to a request for comment. 

Amazon Music said its podcasts will be available in the U.S., U.K, Germany and Japan across all tiers of service and at no additional cost when it launched its podcast service in mid-September. 

Some of the podcasts currently featured on Amazon Music include ones from DJ Khaled, Becky G, Will Smith, Dan Patrick and others. They are available on the Amazon Music app for Apple's iOS and Google's Android operating systems, on Amazon Echo devices and at music.amazon.com/podcasts.

Amazon also owns Audible, a platform that hosts audiobooks and podcasts and which has expanded its original content offerings in recent years. 

Amazon shares were falling 0.9% to $3,291.56 in afternoon trading Wednesday. 

Amazon is a holding in Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS Charitable Trust Portfolio. Want to be alerted before Cramer buys or sells AMZN? Learn more now.

27 intel michelmond : Shutterstock
INVESTING

Easy Intel Bulls, Stock Is Still a Prove-It Situation

Jim Cramer Says Incyte Has an Amazing Pipeline of Treatments
INVESTING

Incyte Higher on Plan to Develop Treatment for Myelofibrosis

Sony Disables PlayStation 4 Back Door That Allowed Chinese Users To Download Overseas Games
INVESTING

PS5, Xbox Series X, Nvidia and AMD Graphics Cards Still Selling for Big Premiums

Wall Street Lead
INVESTING

Stocks Higher as U.K. Plans Second Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout

Google Launches Play Pass Games Subscription Service
INVESTING

Apple, Alphabet Register Strong Xmas Sales Gains on Apps

Retail Investors Heartily Join JD.com's 'homecoming' As They Oversubscribe To Hong Kong Public Offer 179 Times
INVESTING

Can JD Rotate Back to Highs and Hit $100?

Tech Giants Alibaba And Tencent Vie For Attention Of Young Chinese On Streaming Video Platform Bilibili
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Bilibili, Dermtech

Arcturus Logo Lead
INVESTING

Arcturus to Develop Therapeutic Spray for Cystic Fibrosis