Amazon to Acquire Podcaster Wondery

Amazon is looking to expand its podcast platform months after launching it on Amazon Music.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report is growing its media arm, announcing Wednesday that it has signed an agreement to add podcast creator and producer Wondery to Amazon Music.

Wondery is the producer of top-rated podcasts like "Dirty John," "Dr. Death," "Business Wars" and "The Shrink Next Door." Listeners will still be able to access those podcasts through a variety of platforms.

"Together with Wondery, we will continue to bring more customers to streaming as we expand selection and ensure we are a destination for our customers to find, discover, and listen to the creators and artists they enjoy," Amazon said in a statement.

The deal has not closed yet and Amazon says that nothing is changing for listeners today.

Amazon Music launched its podcast platform in 2020 and the company says it hopes its partnership with Wondery will "accelerate the growth and evolution of podcasts" as it brings them to its wide user base.

Amazon did not disclose the details of the acquisition. Wondery did not respond to a request for comment.

Amazon Music said its podcasts will be available in the U.S., U.K, Germany and Japan across all tiers of service and at no additional cost when it launched its podcast service in mid-September.

Some of the podcasts currently featured on Amazon Music include ones from DJ Khaled, Becky G, Will Smith, Dan Patrick and others. They are available on the Amazon Music app for Apple's iOS and Google's Android operating systems, on Amazon Echo devices and at music.amazon.com/podcasts.

Amazon also owns Audible, a platform that hosts audiobooks and podcasts and which has expanded its original content offerings in recent years.

Amazon shares were falling 0.9% to $3,291.56 in afternoon trading Wednesday.

