Amazon Added to Jefferies Franchise Pick List as Post-COVID Play

Amazon users have continued to spend more online even after COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, according to Jefferies.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report shares were higher on Wednesday after the Seattle online-retail and tech giant was added to Jefferies's Franchise Pick list

The investment firm said the company's fundamentals are likely to benefit from a number of tailwinds.

One is e-commerce adoption and faster growth in its highest-margin businesses. A survey by the firm's analysts points to a permanent increase in online consumption, with 63% of respondents continuing to spend more online even after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

"AMZN trades at an about 10% discount to its historical average enterprise value/Ebitda multiple, despite a fundamental outlook that is arguably better than ever," Jefferies analyst Brent Thill said.

That discount stands even as "behavioral changes incited by the pandemic [have] resulted in a permanent increase in e-commerce adoption."

Jefferies polled more than 700 U.S. adults about their recent online shopping habits. The results showed that 60% are spending more online since the pandemic began. And among that 60%, nearly two-thirds (63%) have continued to spend more as restrictions eased.

Amazon is guiding for second-quarter retail growth between 10% and 20%. But the investment firm suggests that investors keep in mind that the company has exceeded the high end of sales guidance in the past six quarters.

For the company's Amazon Web Services cloud business, the firm sees working from home shifting more workloads onto the cloud.

Amazon shares at last check were 0.9% higher above $3,414.

