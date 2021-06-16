TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Amazon Added to Jefferies Franchise Pick List as Post-COVID Play

Amazon users have continued to spend more online even after COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, according to Jefferies.
Author:
Publish date:

Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Report shares were higher on Wednesday after the Seattle online-retail and tech giant was added to Jefferies's Franchise Pick list 

The investment firm said the company's fundamentals are likely to benefit from a number of tailwinds. 

One is e-commerce adoption and faster growth in its highest-margin businesses. A survey by the firm's analysts points to a permanent increase in online consumption, with 63% of respondents continuing to spend more online even after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. 

"AMZN trades at an about 10% discount to its historical average enterprise value/Ebitda multiple, despite a fundamental outlook that is arguably better than ever," Jefferies analyst Brent Thill said. 

That discount stands even as "behavioral changes incited by the pandemic [have] resulted in a permanent increase in e-commerce adoption."  

Jefferies polled more than 700 U.S. adults about their recent online shopping habits. The results showed that 60% are spending more online since the pandemic began. And among that 60%, nearly two-thirds (63%) have continued to spend more as restrictions eased. 

Amazon is guiding for second-quarter retail growth between 10% and 20%. But the investment firm suggests that investors keep in mind that the company has exceeded the high end of sales guidance in the past six quarters. 

For the company's Amazon Web Services cloud business, the firm sees working from home shifting more workloads onto the cloud.

Amazon shares at last check were 0.9% higher above $3,414.

Amazon is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells AMZN? Learn more now.

Centene Corporation Lead
INVESTING

Centene Rises After Affirming Earnings Guidance

tslive-th-0616
JIM CRAMER

Watch: Jim Cramer’s Last Minute Fed Preview, Inflation Advice

Oracle Has a Burgeoning Cloud Business, Jim Cramer Says
INVESTING

Oracle Drops as Analysts Express Concern About Valuation

Dish Network Doesn't Want Sling TV to Become Too Popular
INVESTING

Dish Upgraded to Buy at Pivotal on 5G Potential

Shopping for Stocks as the Fed Raises Rates
MARKETS

Stocks Fluctuate as Wall Street Awaits Federal Reserve Policy Update

Blue Apron Co-Founder, Operating Chief Matthew Wadiak Steps Down
INVESTING

Blue Apron Slumps After Pricing 4.7M-Share Offering

SoFi Technologies Lead
INVESTING

SoFi Climbs on Rosenblatt's Buy Initiation and $30 Price Target

Roblox Lead
INVESTING

Roblox Falls as Usage Rates Decline but Analysts Hold Ratings