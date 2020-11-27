Amazon to Give $500 Million in Holiday Bonuses to Workers This Year

The e-commerce giant said it would pay $500 million in additional holiday bonuses to its front-line workers next month.

E-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report said this week it would pay an additional $300 to full-time employees who package and deliver its goods as part of a special recognition bonus.

Part-time employees working for Amazon from Dec. 1 to Dec. 30 will get paid $150 as an appreciation bonus.

"As we head into the peak of the holiday season, we want to share our appreciation through another special recognition bonus, totaling more than $500 million for our front-line employees," wrote Senior Vice President Dave Clark in a company blog.

For the holiday quarter, the company expects net sales to be between $120 billion and $121 billion. Analysts are expecting revenue of $112.32 billion for the quarter.

"Our teams are doing amazing work serving customers' essential needs, while also helping to bring some much-needed holiday cheer for socially-distanced families around the world," Clark added.

Amazon said it spent $2.5 billion on special bonuses in 2020 globally.

In October, Amazon said that it would hire 100,000 seasonal workers ahead of the holidays across the U.S. and Canada.

Amazon said that the top five states with seasonal job opportunities are California, Texas, New Jersey, Maryland and Georgia.

On Wednesday, Amazon's cloud-computing division suffered an outage that reportedly affected several customers, including Roku and Adobe.

Shares of the Seattle company were up 0.64% to $3,205.51 in early morning trading Friday.

