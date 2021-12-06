Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Earnings Recap: Applied Materials, Intuit, Palo Alto Networks
Earnings Recap: Applied Materials, Intuit, Palo Alto Networks
Publish date:

Applied Materials, Lam, Nvidia, Marvell Top Chip Stocks at Citi

'Design complexity and the migration to 3D structures [and] innovations in semiconductor materials' will help chip stocks, Citi says.
Author:

Citigroup analysts named Applied Materials  (AMAT) - Get Applied Materials, Inc. Report, Lam Research  (LRCX) - Get Lam Research Corporation Report, Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report and Marvell Technology  (MRVL) - Get Marvell Technology, Inc. Report as their top four semiconductor-stock picks for 2022, in that order.

They rate Applied Materials a buy and have a price target of $175. It recently traded at $147.93, up 1%.

The company will benefit from its 3-D device business, systems with multiple processors and massive government spending on the chip industry, the analysts said, according to Barron’s.

“Design complexity and the migration to 3-D structures along with innovations in semiconductor materials will likely generate significant changes and opportunities for material and equipment suppliers,” they said.

“Sustained government backed spending could help to keep semiconductor equipment spend at elevated levels in the next two-three years and perhaps limit a broader market cyclical pullback.”

TheStreet Recommends

The analysts rated Lam Research buy with a price target of $750. It recently traded at $665.29, up 0.6%. Lam enjoys dominance in flash memory, which will grow along with cloud usage, they said.

They rate Nvidia buy with a price target of $350. It recently traded at $300.20, down 2%.

The company counts as a “secular winner” when it comes to the metaverse, the analysts said.

The analysts actually pushed Marvell to down to fourth place from third because the stock had risen so much. Marvell has climbed 75% in the past six months, 38% in the past three months and 18% in the past month.

KLA  (KLAC) - Get KLA Corporation Report, previously the analysts’ No. 2 selection, was moved down to fifth in the list, due to valuation. The stock recently was trading little changed at $4

E-commerce Giant Alibaba's Home Province Wants To Become A Global Digital Trade Hub By 2025
INVESTING
GLBESHOP

Global-E Online Offers High Risk for Potential High Rewards

Ford Logo Lead Graphic
CARS
FAAPLGOOGL

Ford Delays Office Reopening Until At Least March

NYSE Stock Market Wall Street Trader
INVESTING

UBS Sees S&P 500 Hitting 5,000, Finishing 2022 at 4,850

Alibaba Lead
INVESTING
BABAJD

Did Alibaba Just Bottom? Let’s Look at the Chart

Doordash Lead
INVESTING
DASH

DoorDash Takes On Amazon, Walmart With Quick-Service Plan in NYC

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 15, 2020: US Army National Guard hand out food and other essentials for people in need at a food pantry amid the COVID-19 pandemic on May 15, 2020 in Queens borough of New York City.
INVESTING

Outgoing NYC Mayor Mandates Covid Vaccines for Private-Sector Workers

bitcoin copy
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Defendant Ordered to Pay $100 Million in Multibillion Bitcoin Case

Dollar Tree Lead
INVESTING
DLTR

Dollar Tree Balance Sheet Less Promising