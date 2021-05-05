Alteryx Rises After Posting Stronger-Than-Expected Results

Shares of Alteryx rose after the developer of data-analytics software narrowed its first-quarter adjusted loss on a 9% rise in revenue.

Shares of Alteryx (AYX) - Get Report advanced Wednesday after the data-analytics-software company reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter results.

Shares of the Irvine, Calif., company at last check rose 8.5% to $82.87.

Alteryx's first-quarter GAAP net loss widened to $40.6 million, or 61 cents a share, from $15.4 million, or 24 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

The latest adjusted net loss, 8 cents a share, was narrower than the FactSet consensus estimate of a loss of 23 cents a share.

Revenue rose 9% to $118.8 million from $108.8 million in the year-ago period. The latest figure exceeded the FactSet estimate of $106.1 million.

The first-quarter results were "ahead of expectations as we see our transformation efforts taking hold,” Chief Executive Mark Anderson said in a statement.

Alteryx enables non-technical users to blend and visualize corporate data residing in sources ranging from Hadoop to spreadsheets.

"We are encouraged by industry tailwinds and are increasing investments in people and infrastructure," he added.

Alteryx expects an adjusted net loss of 24 cents to 27 cents a share for the second quarter. Revenue should come in between $111 million and $114 million.

FactSet's survey is calling for a second-quarter loss of 64 cents a share on revenue of $113.3 million.

For all of 2021, Alteryx guided for an adjusted bottom line ranging from a loss of 7 cents a share to a profit of 7 cents a share as revenue registers $565 million to $575 million.

That compares with the FactSet analyst consensus estimates of an adjusted loss of 1 cent a share on $569 million of revenue.

Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy lowered his price target on Alteryx to $130 from $145 while maintaining a buy rating on the stock.