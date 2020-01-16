Alphabet Joins the Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Club

Google’s parent company is the third most valuable public company in the U.S.

With a 0.76% rise on Thursday, Google parent company Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report become the fourth U.S. company to ever achieve a trillion-dollar market value.

Alphabet follows Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report in reaching the 13-figure mark, with Apple and Amazon hitting the level in 2018 and Microsoft reaching it for the first time in April 2019. Apple is currently the most valuable public U.S. company with a market cap of $1.38 trillion, followed by Microsoft at 1.27 trillion and now Alphabet. Since reaching its high in 2018, Amazon’s market cap is now down to $930 billion.

Alphabet shares have risen 6% this year amid strong momentum for large cap technology stocks. Its shares are up 33% in the last 12 months.

