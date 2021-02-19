TheStreet
Alphabet, Tilray, Roku: Latest Upgrades and Downgrades

TheStreet's weekly guide to upgrades, downgrades and price-target changes includes Alphabet, BlackBerry, Roku and DraftKings.
Author:
Publish date:

Analysts were busy this week, upgrading, changing price targets on, and initiating coverage of a variety of companies.

Upgrade

Alphabet  (GOOGL) - Get Report was upgraded to buy from hold by analysts at Loop Capital Markets, who also lifted their price target for shares of the advertising, search and cloud giant to $2,525 from $1,895.

Palantir Technologies  (PLTR) - Get Report was upgraded to buy from neutral by analysts at Goldman Sachs, who also more than doubled their share-price target for the data-analytics company to $34 from $13.

Invitae  (NVTA) - Get Report was upgraded to buy at Ladenburg Thalmann, which cited growth potential and cost controls at the medical genetics company.

Downgrade

Tech-security and software company BlackBerry  (BB) - Get Report was downgraded to sell from hold by a Canaccord Genuity analyst, who raised concern about volatility in the shares.

Callaway Golf  (ELY) - Get Report was downgraded to market perform from outperform  by analysts at Cowen, who also raised their share-price target for the golf-equipment producer to $28 a share from $22.

Tilray  (TLRY) - Get Report was downgraded to neutral from overweight, by Piper Sandler, which raised its price target to $26 from $15. Benchmark cut its rating to hold from buy and more than doubled its price target to $32 from $12.

Price-Target Change

Roku's  (ROKU) - Get Report fourth-quarter earnings beat prompted at least two Wall Street analysts to raise their one-year price targets on the stock.

Analysts at DA Davidson, Jefferies and Susquehanna raised their price targets for Trade Desk  (TTD) - Get Report after the application software company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter-earnings expectations. 

Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane raised his price target on Square  (SQ) - Get Report to $330 a share from $255 and affirmed a buy rating on the payment processor.

Several analysts raised their price targets for Applied Materials  (AMAT) - Get Report after the semiconductor giant reported revenue and adjusted profit that beat analysts’ expectations.

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly raised his target price on the sports-betting platform DraftKings  (DKNG) - Get Report to $80 from $65 and affirmed his outperform rating.

Twilio  (TWLO) - Get Report saw its price targets increased by Piper Sandler and Keybanc after the cloud-based software provider reported fourth-quarter sales and earnings that were better than analysts’ forecasts.

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its share-price target for Tilray 25%, to $30.25 from $24.20 and maintained its neutral rating.

Initiate Coverage

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of online trading platform Futu Holdings  (FUTU)  with an overweight rating and a share-price target of $253. 

