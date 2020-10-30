Alphabet, Snap: Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TheStreet's weekly guide to upgrades and price target changes includes Alphabet, Snap, and UPS.

Stock analysts this week were busy with upgrades, downgrades, price-target changes and initiations of coverage.

Upgrade

UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz upgraded his rating on United Parcel Service (UPS) - Get Report to buy from neutral as it expected "significant pricing gains" for the shipping company during peak season.

Downgrades

Four solar-energy stocks -- SolarEdge, (SEDG) - Get Report, SunPower, (SPWR) - Get Report, JinkoSolar (JKS) - Get Report, and SunRun (RUN) - Get Report -- were downgraded at UBS to sell from neutral. Analyst Jon Windham said this might be a good selling level, given potential volatility surrounding next Tuesday’s election.

Share-Price-Target Change

Analysts raised their share-price target on Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report after the tech titan posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill, for example, lifted his share-price target to $2,000 from $1,850, affirming his rating at buy.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) - Get Report saw its target price boosted Monday by J.P. Morgan analyst Matthew Boss, who also added the the athletic apparel retailer to the firm's Analyst Focus List. Boss has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap (SNAP) - Get Report, parent of the photography-focused social-media group Snapchat, received a price target increase from Guggenheim Securities analyst Michael Morris. He raised the price target on the stock to $52 from $36. Morris maintains a buy rating on the shares.

Several analysts raised their price targets on ServiceNow (NOW) - Get Report after the workflow-software company beat Wall Street's earnings expectations.

Initiate Coverage

J.P. Morgan analyst Sterling Auty initiated coverage of the cloud-based network security platform Zscaler (ZS) - Get Report with an overweight rating and a $190 share-price target.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) - Get Report received buy ratings from Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss and Jefferies’ Brent Thill, who both offered a share-price target of $13. The holds came from Goldman Sachs, RBC and Credit Suisse.