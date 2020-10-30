TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Alphabet, Snap: Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TheStreet's weekly guide to upgrades and price target changes includes Alphabet, Snap, and UPS.
Author:
Publish date:

Stock analysts this week were busy with upgrades, downgrades, price-target changes and initiations of coverage. 

Upgrade

UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz upgraded his rating on United Parcel Service  (UPS) - Get Report to buy from neutral as it expected "significant pricing gains" for the shipping company during peak season.

Downgrades

Four solar-energy stocks -- SolarEdge,  (SEDG) - Get Report, SunPower,   (SPWR) - Get Report, JinkoSolar  (JKS) - Get Report, and SunRun  (RUN) - Get Report -- were downgraded at UBS to sell from neutral. Analyst Jon Windham said this might be a good selling level, given potential volatility surrounding next Tuesday’s election.

Share-Price-Target Change

Analysts raised their share-price target on Google parent Alphabet  (GOOGL) - Get Report after the tech titan posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill, for example, lifted his share-price target to $2,000 from $1,850, affirming his rating at buy.

Lululemon Athletica  (LULU) - Get Report saw its target price boosted Monday by J.P. Morgan analyst Matthew Boss, who also added the the athletic apparel retailer to the firm's Analyst Focus List. Boss has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap  (SNAP) - Get Report, parent of the photography-focused social-media group Snapchat, received a price target increase from Guggenheim Securities analyst Michael Morris. He raised the price target on the stock to $52 from $36. Morris maintains a buy rating on the shares.

Several analysts raised their price targets on ServiceNow  (NOW) - Get Report after the workflow-software company beat Wall Street's earnings expectations. 

Initiate Coverage

J.P. Morgan analyst Sterling Auty initiated coverage of the cloud-based network security platform Zscaler  (ZS) - Get Report with an overweight rating and a $190 share-price target.

Palantir Technologies  (PLTR) - Get Report received buy ratings from Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss and Jefferies’ Brent Thill, who both offered a share-price target of $13. The holds came from Goldman Sachs, RBC and Credit Suisse.

 

Rogers Corp Lead
INVESTING

Rogers Corp., Axos Financial: 5 Top Stock Gainers

Carnival Cruise Lines Lead
INVESTING

CDC Lifts No Sail Order; Royal Caribbean, Carnival Norwegian Climb

Jim Cramer on What to Watch in FAANG
INVESTING

Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook's Earnings Calls: What Stood Out in Each

Dow, S&P Rebound To Post Small Gains, Nasdaq Ends in the Red
MARKETS

Dow Dives on Worries Over Big Tech and Virus Spike

iPhone 12 Lead
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Apple iPhone Revenue Dips

Alphabet Lead
INVESTING

Alphabet Jumps on Earnings - How to Trade the Stock Now

Walmart Digital Redesign Lead
INVESTING

Walmart Removes Guns, Ammunition From Displays Before Election

Square Stock Climbs After Price Target Boost by Instinet
INVESTING

Square Lower on Talks to Buy Credit Karma Tax-Prep Unit