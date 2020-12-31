TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Alphabet Target Up to $2,000 as Baird Eyes Digital-Ad Potential

Alphabet's Google benefited from strong e-commerce trends in much of the holiday shopping season, Baird says, lifting its price target.
Author:
Publish date:

Alphabet's  (GOOGL) - Get Report share-price target was boosted to $2,000 from $1,725 by an analyst at Robert W. Baird & Co., who saw positive signs in the latter part of 2020 and favorable indications for the new year.

Shares of the Mountain View, Calif., advertising, search and cloud giant at last check were little changed at $1,738.59.

Analyst Colin Sebastian, who keeps an outperform rating on Alphabet, said the company benefited from "strong" e-commerce trends through much of the holiday shopping season, and digital-advertising visibility in 2021 is improving, according to The Fly.

Sebastian said the company also faces easier year-over-year comparisons next year, and should benefit from an expected recovery in travel, recreation and automotive ads.

The analyst said he saw a "favorable outlook for 2021." Further, Sebastian does not expect "game-changing" penalties to be assessed at the company from regulation. 

Sebastian's valuation analysis of Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report indicates Alphabet could be valued at $3,000 a share longer term.

Earlier this month, 38 state attorneys general filed a lawsuit against Google, charging that the tech giant maintains monopoly power over search engines and search advertising markets through anticompetitive contracts and conduct.

In addition, 10 Republican state attorneys general filed a separate lawsuit against Google in federal court in Texas, accusing the company of illegally stifling competition in the advertising technology market.

The U.S. Department of Justice filed also filed an antitrust case against the company.

In October, Alphabet reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter profit and revenue. The company earned $11.25 billion, or $16.40 a share, in the quarter, compared with $7.07 billion, or $10.12 a share, in the year-earlier quarter. 

Revenue reached $46.17 billion from $40.5 billion.

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow Futures Slip Lower As Markets Ride Out 2020 in Cautious Mood; Weekly Jobless Claims Fall to 787,000

Apple Lead
INVESTING

Apple, Alphabet, Exxon, Amazon - Thursday's Premarket Movers

iPhone 12 Lead
INVESTING

Apple's iPhone 12: 'Supercycle Reality Meeting Hype,' Says Wedbush

New Year's Eve 2021
MARKETS

Dow Record High, Covid-19 Deaths, New Year's Eve - 5 Things You Must Know Thursday

travel covid lapland finland sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

For Many, Post-Covid Travel Will Rebound Bigger and Better

5. Rome
PERSONAL FINANCE

The Best Cities in the World for 2021

These Are Your Last-Minute, Tax Day IRA Options
Sponsored Story

Save the (Tax) Dates!

Jim Cramer's Stock Market Breakdown 12/3
VIDEO

Best of Jim Cramer: 20 Most Popular Videos of 2020