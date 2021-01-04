TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Alphabet Employees Form Union With About 230 Members

Members of the Alphabet Workers Union will be part of the Communications Workers of America.
Author:
Publish date:

Alphabet  (GOOGL) - Get Report employees Monday announced the creation of the first company-wide union, Alphabet Workers Union, which will be part of the Communications Workers of America.

The union has about 230 members. They will pay about 1% of their salaries in dues, according to TechCrunch.

“This union builds upon years of courageous organizing by Google workers,” Nicki Anselmo, a Google program manager said in a statement.

“From fighting the real names policy, to opposing Project Maven, to protesting the egregious, multi-million dollar payouts that have been given to executives who’ve committed sexual harassment, we’ve seen first-hand that Alphabet responds when we act collectively. Our new union provides a sustainable structure to ensure that our shared values as Alphabet employees are respected even after the headlines fade,” he said.

The abandoned real names policy required users to provide their real name. Project Maven is the name of a Defense Department program for which Google provided artificial intelligence work in the past.

The union follows successful union drives by other Google workers - like HCL contract workers in Pittsburgh and cafeteria workers now with UNITE HERE! in the Bay Area - as well as unions formed by workers at other tech companies like Kickstarter and Glitch, the new union said.

But the Alphabet Workers Union will be the first open to all employees of Alphabet, regardless of their role or classification, it said.

Alphabet recently traded at $1,758, up 0.31%. The stock climbed 29% last year.

Alphabet is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stock? Learn more now.

Tags
terms:
StocksTechnology
China's Electric Car Start-ups NIO, Xpeng And WM Motor Each Has A Big Tech Backer. What Is Riding On Their Success?
INVESTING

Nio, XPeng and Li Auto Rise on Growth in December Deliveries

China Has More Reason To Block Nvidia's Arm Deal Than Approve It, Say Analysts
INVESTING

5 Best Semiconductor Stocks for 2021

Vodafone Shares Top FTSE 100
INVESTING

Discovery Higher as Discovery+ Streaming to Roll Out in Europe Markets

Tesla Lead
INVESTING

Tesla, FLIR Systems, Roku, Magellan Health - Monday's Premarket Movers

Stifel and UBS Both See Stocks Up 5% Next Year -- but the Estimates Differ
MARKETS

Tesla, MGM and Entain, Bitcoin - 5 Things You Must Know Monday

FLIR Systems Lead
INVESTING

Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems in $8 Billion Cash-and-Stock Deal

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow Futures Climb Higher, Dollar Slides Aa Vaccine Recovery Hopes Power Global Markets

Tesla has slashed prices of its made-in-China Model Y. Photo: Handout
INVESTING

Tesla Roars To All-Time Highs After Record 2020 Delivery Total; Market Value Nearls $700 Billion