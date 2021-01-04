Alphabet Employees Form Union With About 230 Members

Members of the Alphabet Workers Union will be part of the Communications Workers of America.

Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report employees Monday announced the creation of the first company-wide union, Alphabet Workers Union, which will be part of the Communications Workers of America.

The union has about 230 members. They will pay about 1% of their salaries in dues, according to TechCrunch.

“This union builds upon years of courageous organizing by Google workers,” Nicki Anselmo, a Google program manager said in a statement.

“From fighting the real names policy, to opposing Project Maven, to protesting the egregious, multi-million dollar payouts that have been given to executives who’ve committed sexual harassment, we’ve seen first-hand that Alphabet responds when we act collectively. Our new union provides a sustainable structure to ensure that our shared values as Alphabet employees are respected even after the headlines fade,” he said.

The abandoned real names policy required users to provide their real name. Project Maven is the name of a Defense Department program for which Google provided artificial intelligence work in the past.

The union follows successful union drives by other Google workers - like HCL contract workers in Pittsburgh and cafeteria workers now with UNITE HERE! in the Bay Area - as well as unions formed by workers at other tech companies like Kickstarter and Glitch, the new union said.

But the Alphabet Workers Union will be the first open to all employees of Alphabet, regardless of their role or classification, it said.

Alphabet recently traded at $1,758, up 0.31%. The stock climbed 29% last year.

