Will Google Be the Next FAANG Stock to Make New Highs?

Alphabet has lagged its mega-cap peers in reaching all-time highs following the coronavirus selloff. Let's look at the charts for the stock.

Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report has done well clawing its way back from the lows. However, unlike many of its peers, shares haven't made new all-time highs.

Facebook (FB) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report have all accomplished such a feat over the past few months. But not Alphabet.

While shares are up 42.5% from the March low, shares are still down 6% from the highs made in February.

When the company last reported earnings, management sounded hopeful but cautious on the digital ad market. With the resurgence in consumer sentiment and as we return to a state of normalcy in the U.S., digital ad spending is likely to have hit a trough for the time being.

That should continue to bode well for Alphabet stock. Now the question becomes, can it cross the $1 trillion market cap threshold — currently at $980 billion — and hit new highs like its peers?

Trading Alphabet

Daily chart of Alphabet stock. Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

As you can see on the chart above, Alphabet made a sharp recovery off the lows. Each dip was bought as the stock rode a steep uptrend support line higher (blue line).

However, momentum began to wane in June. No trend can last forever, particularly when they are this steep. While we’ve had some choppy days since breaking the trend, Alphabet stock continues to hold the 20-day moving average.

It’s simply consolidating its large gains from the past few months.

The stock faces a large gap, between the $1,430 and $1,480 area. That’s highlighted on the chart with a blue box. Earlier this month, Alphabet stock all but filled this gap, coming up a bit short after topping out near $1,473.

If the 20-day moving average continues to hold, look to see if the June high is retested. If it’s reclaimed, it puts $1,480 and a full gap-fill in play.

What bulls want to see is a move over $1,480 and up to $1,525 resistance. That will put the current high at $1,530.74 on the table, along with the potential for new all-time highs.

On the downside, bulls want to see GOOGL stock hold up over last month’s high at $1,445, as well as the 20-day moving average. Below puts the June low on the table at $1,385, followed by the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.