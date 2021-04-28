TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Alphabet Jumps as Analysts Lift Price Targets After Blowout Quarter

Alphabet surges after the Google parent and YouTube owner reports results that smash Wall Street forecasts, prompting a raft of price-target upgrades.
Author:
Publish date:

Alphabet  (GOOGL) - Get Report shares jumped on Wednesday after the Google parent and YouTube owner reported first-quarter results that handily beat expectations, prompting a raft of Wall Street analysts to lift their one-year price targets on the stock.

Alphabet on Tuesday reported earnings of $17.93 billion, or $26.29 a share, compared with earnings of $6.84 billion, or $9.87 a share, a year ago. Revenue totaled $55.31 billion, up from $44.16 billion a year ago.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting earnings of $15.81 a share on revenue of $51.5 billion.

Wall Street was essentially unanimous in its praise of the numbers, with a number of firms boosting their one-year price targets.

Barclays analysts reiterated their call of Alphabet being among their favorite names in the mega-cap tech space, noting the outlook for its shares remains “bright.” The firm held its overweight rating though raised its price target to $3,000 from $2,500.

Analysts at Evercore ISI called Alphabet’s results “robust,” noting revenue, earnings and operating income all topped expectations. They also held their outperform rating and raised their price target to $2,825 from $2,525.

BMO Capital Markets had a more forward-looking assessment, noting that upcoming announcements should continue to drive growth and revenue expectations, particularly on the advertising side of Alphabet’s business. They too held their outperform rating and raised their price target to $2,700 from $2,600.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley, meantime, pointed to Alphabet’s better-than-expected search revenue, which they said shows the company’s strong position at the top of the e-commerce funnel. They held their overweight rating and raised their price target to $2,575 from $2,350.

Jeffries was the only Wall Street firm with a slightly negative post-earnings tone, saying that while Alphabet has shown “impressive” growth acceleration, its cloud beat was “less impressive.” The firm held its buy rating and increased its price target to $2,850 from $2,700.

Earlier this month, Alphabet was added to Wedbush's "Best Ideas List" by an analyst who took over coverage of the company with an outperform rating.

At last check, shares of Alphabet were up 5.28% at $2,411.94 in premarket trading. The stock has risen more than 30% year to date.

Alphabet is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells GOOGL? Learn more now.

Boeing Lead
INVESTING

Boeing Posts Quarterly Loss, Says Pandemic Challenge Continues

Apple Lead
MARKETS

AMD, Apple, Google, Boeing and Facebook - 5 Things You Must Know

Buy Activision Blizzard on This Weakness, Jim Cramer Says
MAD MONEY

'Mad Money' Lightning Round: Activision Blizzard, DraftKings

Microsoft Lead
INVESTING

Microsoft Falls as Quarterly Results Get Mixed Analyst Reviews

Advanced Micro Devices Is Very Problematic, Jim Cramer Says
INVESTING

AMD Shares Surge on Revenue Outlook Boost as Chip Supply Chains Improve

How Joe Biden's Victory Could Entice Wall Street To Increase Investments In Chinese Markets
INVESTING

Dow Futures Slip Ahead of Fed Decision; Apple, Boeing Earnings in Focus

Volume Is the Weapon of the Bulls, Reminds Wall St. Legend
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Apple, AT&T, Chevron

Tesla Bitcoin Lead
JIM CRAMER

Tesla Daily With Jim Cramer: Bitcoin Bet Pays Off For Tesla