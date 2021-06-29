Google Reportedly Facing Heightened Antitrust Scrutiny

Alphabet-owned Google reportedly is facing heightened scrutiny from U.S. antitrust investigators over the online search giant’s digital ad market practices.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that Justice Department officials have interviewed multiple Google competitors about the company’s practices in the ad tech market, putting a target on the company’s second-most important business.

The Justice Department already sued Google last year, arguing the company was abusing its dominance in internet search, its biggest business. Any additional legal action, including whether to bring a second suit, will likely depend on whoever President Joe Biden selects as assistant attorney general of the antitrust division.

The government is also gathering evidence from existing lawsuits and probes in other jurisdictions, focusing on Google’s business that places ads on others’ websites, one of the people told Bloomberg.

Reports of additional regulatory scrutiny on Google follows social media giant Facebook’s (FB) - Get Report court victory on Monday after a judge dismissed two antitrust suits filed by the federal government and by a group of states.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington said the Federal Trade Commission didn’t prove that Facebook represents a monopoly in the social networking space.

“Although the court does not agree with all of Facebook’s contentions here, it ultimately concurs that the agency’s complaint is legally insufficient and must therefore be dismissed,” Boasberg wrote in his decision.

The suit was filed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general led by New York’s Letitia James.

Shares of Alphabet were down 0.11% at $2,448 in premarket trading. Shares of Facebook were up 0.34% at $356.85.

