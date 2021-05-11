Alphabet's Google Plans to Double AI Ethics Staff

Alphabet's Google will double its AI-ethics staff to 200 researchers, Google Vice President of Engineering Marian Croak says.

Alphabet’s (GOOGL) - Get Report Google plans to double the number of its staffers working on artificial-intelligence ethics in coming years, the company said.

That would put the responsible-AI group at 200 researchers, Google Vice President of Engineering Marian Croak said at The Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything Festival, the paper reports.

“Being responsible in the way that you develop and deploy AI technology is fundamental to the good of the business,” Ms. Croak said. “It severely damages the brand if things aren’t done in an ethical way.”

One subject the team will study is health care. It recently helped create an algorithm to detect abnormal heart rhythms by scanning fingertips on an Android phone, she said. The group found out that darker-skinned people had more errors in tests.

To be sure, the AI ethics team has been beset by staff departures and research controversies.

Alphabet recently traded at $2,275.05, down 0.73%.

On Monday, Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet downgraded Alphabet and Facebook (FB) - Get Report, the Menlo Park, Calif., social-media giant, to neutral from buy. The companies depend on advertising for almost all their revenue, and he see ad-spending growth decelerating.

But last month, multiple analysts raised their price targets for Alphabet after the Mountain View, Calif., advertising and tech giant posted a blowout earnings report for the first quarter.

The company posted profit of $17.93 billion, or $26.29 a share, compared with $6.84 billion, or $9.87 a share, in the year-earlier quarter.

