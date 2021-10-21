October 21, 2021
TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Why Jim Cramer Likes Alphabet Stock More Than Ever
Why Jim Cramer Likes Alphabet Stock More Than Ever
Publish date:

Alphabet Halves Initial Subscription Commission at Its App Store

Alphabet's Google currently charges third-party subscription services a 30% fee for the first year, then 15% afterward.
Author:

Alphabet’s  (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report Google is slicing the commission it takes from subscription services on its app store beginning Jan. 1

Google Play Store will move to a 15% fee for third-party subscription apps, the company said in a blog post Thursday. Currently the charge totals 30% for the first year, then 15% afterward.

“We’ve heard that customer churn makes it challenging for subscription businesses to benefit from that reduced rate. So, we’re simplifying things to ensure they can,” Sameer Samat, Google vice president of product management, wrote in the blog.

Already, “99% of developers qualify for a service fee of 15% or less,” he said.

“And after learning from and listening to developers across many industries and regions, including developers like Anghami, AWA, Bumble, Calm, Duolingo, Kadokawa, Kkbox, Picsart, and Smule, we're announcing [the] additional changes.”

TheStreet Recommends

Further, “Digital subscriptions have become one of the fastest growing models for developers but we know that subscription businesses face specific challenges in customer acquisition and retention,” Samat said.

Alphabet recently ticked up less than 0.1% to around $2,838.

Morningstar analyst Ali Mogharabi raised his fair value estimate for the stock to $3,200 from $2,925 after Alphabet’s second-quarter earnings report in July.

The results “not only beat expectations but were also indicative of faster and more sustainable digital advertising growth than we previously expected,” he wrote.

“An impressive increase in search ad revenue was accompanied by continuing growth in YouTube advertising and subscription revenue, combined with Google gaining further traction in the cloud market. We continue to believe the stock is attractive.”

Former US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in November that bars American investors from owning the stocks of 35 companies with purported ties to the Chinese military. Photo: AFP
LATEST NEWS

Trump's New Social Media Network 'TRUTH' Knocked Offline: Reports

Amazon Lead
INVESTING

Amazon Workers in Staten Island, NY, Seeking Vote to Unionize

Closing Bell: Snap Trades at All-Time Low; Health Care Drags on Wall Street
STOCKS

Dow Falls on Pause in Earnings-Driven Rally; Tesla Boosts Nasdaq

home-depot-and-infineon-technologies---earnings-round-up
INVESTING

Home Depot, Lowe's Can Handle Supply Disruption: Bank of America

IBM Office Headquarters Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Decliners for Thursday: IBM, PayPal, Krispy Kreme

Peter Schiff on AT&T-Time Warner: Let Companies Merge
INVESTING

It’s Time to Buy Verizon, but What About AT&T?

Beijing Calls Out Amazon, ByteDance, NetEase For Violating Users' Rights In Latest Crackdown
INVESTING

Amazon Enables In-Store Pickup for Third-Party Sales

President Donald Trump has used an executive order to bar Americans from investing in 35 Chinese companies deemed to have military ties. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
LATEST NEWS

Trump SPAC Shares End Up 357% after Social Media Platform Deal