Alphabet's Chief Legal Officer, David Drummond, Is Resigning

Drummond has been with Google since 2002, and recently drew scrutiny for allegations of sexual misconduct.

David Drummond, a longtime legal executive at Google and then Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report, is leaving the tech conglomerate.

Drummond is among the longest-serving and highest paid executives at Alphabet, having joined Google in 2002. In 2018, Drummond drew scrutiny for reports of sexual misconduct with a former employee, Jennifer Blakely. Drummond has recently sold more than $200 million worth of his company stock, according to SEC documents.

A company spokesperson told Forbes that Drummond would not be receiving an exit package.

Shares of Alphabet were up 0.80% on Friday afternoon to $1,431.16.

In a memo cited by CNBC, Drummond said his resignation is effective Jan. 31.

“With Larry and Sergey now leaving their executive roles at Alphabet, the company is entering an exciting new phase, and I believe that it’s also the right time for me to make way for the next generation of leaders,” Drummond’s note read. “As a result, after careful consideration, I have decided to retire at the end of this month.”

In December, Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin announced that they are leaving their roles at Alphabet, appointing Sundar Pichai as CEOs of both Google and parent company Alphabet.

