Allstate to Extend Shelter-in-Place Rebate Through June

Insurance giant Allstate (ALL) - Get Report said Tuesday it was extending its shelter-in-place rebate program through June as people drive less due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“While more people are back on the roads, the numbers of less severe accidents are below historical levels, so the payback will continue through June, representing approximately $1 billion back to customers over three months,” Allstate President and Chief Executive Tom Wilson said in a statement.

Shares of the Northbrook, Ill., company at last check were up 1.3% to $96.05.

Allstate, Esurance and Encompass personal auto insurance customers will receive the extended shelter-in-place payback in June. Customers will receive an automatic credit to their accounts, with most receiving 15% of their monthly premiums.

Other insurance companies have been offering car insurance relief to customers because of the coronavirus.

Allstate said cybercrime was increasing as more people connect virtually, so the company was also extending the sign-up period for free identity protection to June 30 for all U.S. residents.

The company said U.S. residents could get the free identity protection product through Dec. 31, regardless of whether they were already Allstate customers.

Last month, Allstate initiated the program under which it would rebate auto-insurance customers 15% of their monthly premiums for April and May and give them free identity protection.

The FBI said recently that its Internet Crime Complaint Center has been handling more complaints since the start of the economic shutdown, increasing from 1,000 complaints a day to 3,000 to 4,000 complaints.

The U.N. disarmament chief said Friday that during the coronavirus outbreak, malicious emails have increased by a factor of seven.

Izumi Nakamitsu told an informal meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Friday that “there have also been worrying reports of attacks against health care organizations and medical research facilities worldwide,” the Associated Press reported.