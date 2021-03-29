TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Allstate Expects $4 Billion Loss on Exit of Life and Annuity Business

Allstate says Wilton Re will pay $220 million to acquire Allstate Life Insurance Company of New York.
Author:
Publish date:

Allstate  (ALL) - Get Report said Monday that it expects to report a net loss of about $4 billion as the insurance giant finishes exiting its life and annuity business.

Shares of the Northbrook, Ill. company were up 0.65% to $116.78 in early morning trading.

Credit Suisse, Goldman, Suez Canal, Oil, Amazon: 5 Things You Must Know

Allstate has agreed to sell the Allstate Life Insurance Company of New York (ALNY) to Wilton Re for $220 million. As part of the deal, Allstate will contribute $660 million of capital into ALNY. The transaction will reduce Allstate's GAAP reserves and invested assets by $5 billion and $6 billion, respectively, the company said.

This transaction, along with the agreement to sell Allstate Life Insurance Company (ALIC) and certain affiliates to entities managed by New York investment management company Blackstone, will complete Allstate’s exit from the life and annuity businesses.

ViacomCBS and Discovery Pare Losses After Archegos-Driven Selloff

The sale to Blackstone is part of Allstate's strategy to grow market share in personal lines property/casualty lines.

Allstate agents and financial specialists will continue to offer life insurance and retirement options from third-party providers.

The combined divestitures of ALNY and ALIC will result in an estimated net loss of about $4 billion, which will be recorded in the first quarter and generate roughly $1.7 billion of deployable capital.

Archegos Capital Fire Sale Triggers Billions in Investment Bank Losses

Both transactions are expected to close in the second half.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Ardea Partners LP acted as financial advisers, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP was the legal adviser to Allstate.

Allstate was removed from the S&P 500 earlier this month.

Moderna Lead
INVESTING

Moderna Completes Delivery of First 100 Million COVID Shots to U.S.

Closing Bell: Banks Lead Wall Street; Fed Signals June Hike
MARKETS

Stocks Fall as Wall Street Weighs Fallout of Hedge Fund Default

ViacomCBS Lead
INVESTING

ViacomCBS and Discovery Pare Losses After Archegos-Driven Selloff

tslive-th-0329
VIDEO

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Archegos, ViacomCBS, Inflation, Suez Canal

Jim Cramer on Boeing's 737 MAX Software Update
INVESTING

Boeing Rises as Southwest Adds 100 Firm 737 MAX 7 Orders

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Stock Plunges on Q3 Miss, Lower Guidance
INVESTING

Houghton Mifflin Climbs on Deal to Sell Book Unit to News Corp.

Amazon Warehouse Lead
INVESTING

Amazon Alabama Warehouse Concluding Union Vote

Viacom and CBS Unveil Executive Reshuffle Ahead of Merger Close
INVESTING

Buy-the-Dip Candidates: ViacomCBS and Discovery