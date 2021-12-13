Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
How Well Do You Know Fed Chair Jerome Powell?
How Well Do You Know Fed Chair Jerome Powell?
Publish date:

Allianz Economist El-Erian: Fed's Inflation Call Was Worst in Its History

The Fed calling inflation transitory for so long has resulted in 'a high probability of a policy mistake,' Allianz economic adviser Mohamed El-Erian says.
Author:

The renowned economist Mohamed El-Erian continues to urge the Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy more quickly.

“The characterization of inflation as transitory is probably the worst inflation call in the history of the Federal Reserve, and it results in a high probability of a policy mistake,” El-Erian, economic adviser to Allianz, told CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

“So, the Fed must quickly, starting this week, regain control of the inflation narrative and regain its own credibility,” he added. “Otherwise, it will become a driver of higher inflation expectations that feed onto themselves.”

Until recently, the Fed said it planned to gradually taper its bond buying and end the purchase program by the middle of next year. 

TheStreet Recommends

But Fed officials in recent days have indicated that they will speed up the tapering, given that inflation is raging through the economy.

Consumer prices soared 6.8% in the 12 months through November, the fastest rate in 39 years. Some investors expect the Fed to begin raising interest rates around the middle of next year, or even sooner.

“There is the possibility that they may have to raise rates,” El-Erian said. “Look, it’s important to stop inflation being embedded into the system.”

Still, he hasn’t lost hope for the Fed. “If they catch up now, if they’re honest about their mistake and take steps now, they can still regain control of it,” he said.

To be sure, it’s important for the Fed to “ease their foot off the accelerator” rather than tightening too hard, too fast and causing a recession, El-Erian said. 

How Joe Biden's Victory Could Entice Wall Street To Increase Investments In Chinese Markets
MARKETS
AAPLPFEARNA

Dow, Tech Stocks Lower With Fed Decision in Focus; UK Reports First Omicron Death - Stock Market Today

travis new
INVESTING
NKE

Anheuser-Busch Cuts Ties With Rapper Travis Scott

Pfizer Lead
MARKETS
PFEARNA

Pfizer To Buy Arena Pharmaceuticals in $6.7 Billion All-Cash Deal

Apple $3Trillion Lead
MARKETS
AAPL

Apple Stock Nears $3 Trillion Value As JPMorgan Price Target Boost Adds To Wall Street Bull Rush

Fire 7 Tablet
PERSONAL FINANCE
AMZN

The Best Tech Deals on Amazon to Grab Before the Holidays Are Over

AECOM Lead
INVESTING
ACM

Aecom Stock Rises on Dividend Initiation, Reiterated Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb Is Poised for a Breakout
MARKETS
BMY

Bristol-Myers Stock Jumps on Dividend Boost, $15 Billion Share Buyback Increase

Novavax Lead
MARKETS
NVAX

Novavax Stock Jumps As Drugmaker Looks to FDA Filing For Covid Vaccine By Year End