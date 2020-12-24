Alibaba, Square, Zoom Video, Nikola - Thursday's Premarket Movers

Stock futures edged higher on Thursday in line with European markets ahead of the expected announcement of a Brexit deal.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Thursday.

1. Alibaba BABA | Down 8.45%

U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba (BABA) - Get Report fell sharply Thursday after China's State Administration for Market Regulation launched an antitrust investigation against the tech giant for alleged pressuring of merchants to list their goods on a single online platform, among other things.

Officials of Ant Group, an online finance platform owned by Alibaba, also have been summoned to meet with regulators.

Chinese authorities appear to be especially concerned about tightening control over Alibaba and other dominant internet companies that are expanding into finance, health care and other businesses, according to reports.

2. Zoom Video ZM | Up 0.81%

Videoconferencing platform Zoom Video Communication (ZM) - Get Report is considering developing its own corporate e-mail and calendar services, according to a report from The Information.

Zoom Video already has begun work on the e-mail service and may begin testing it early next year, the report said. The additional services would allow Zoom Video to compete with Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report and AlphabetGoogle (GOOGL) - Get Report.

3. Nikola NKLA | Up 2%

Shares of Nikola (NKLA) - Get Report, the maker of electric trucks, were rising in premarket trading Thursday, a day after the stock sank 10% as the company's agreement to make 2,500 to 5,000 refuse tracks for Republic Services (RSG) - Get Report was cancelled.

4. Square SQ | Up 0.99%

Shares of digital payments firm Square (SQ) - Get Report, led by Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, rose after the company reportedly held talks to acquire music-streaming service Tidal as part of a push to diversify.

Bloomberg reported that Dorsey discussed a potential deal with rapper and music mogul Jay-Z, who acquired Tidal for $56 million in early 2015.