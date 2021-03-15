Alibaba Reportedly Told by China to Dump Media Assets

The government launched an antitrust investigation of Alibaba last year after its founder Jack Ma publicly criticized authorities.

Alibaba (BABA) - Get Report shares fell Monday after knowledgeable sources told The Wall Street Journal that China's government has asked the e-commerce colossus to dump some of its media assets over concerns about Alibaba's influence over public opinion.

The government launched an antitrust investigation of the company last year after its founder Jack Ma publicly criticized the state-owned banking system and bank regulators. Chinese leader Xi Jinping also personally intervened to stop the initial public offering of Ant Group, Alibaba's fintech affiliate.

The Chinese government is also pressuring Alibaba to distance itself from Ma and the country's antitrust regulator is considering imposing a fine of more than $975 million on the company for alleged abuse of Alibaba's dominant market position, the Journal reported on Friday. Ma has been keeping a low profile, and in January, made his first public appearance in nearly three months.

Alibaba has promised to cooperate with the government's investigation into its business practices. Its third-quarter earnings recently topped forecasts.

Alibaba shares were trading at $227.36 Monday morning, down 1.95%. They have slid 15% over the past six months amid the government's scrutiny.

Journal sources said Chinese officials are upset with the breadth of Alibaba’s media holdings.

That empire contains print, broadcast, digital, social media and advertising assets, including a stake in the Twitter-like Weibo platform, several Chinese-language print and online publications and the South China Morning Post, Hong Kong’s premier English-language newspaper.

The government sees the holdings as constituting a major threat to the Communist Party and its potent propaganda, the Journal's sources said.

Morningstar analyst Dan Baker puts Alibaba’s fair value at $303.

“We are positive on Alibaba's capability to mitigate a potential slip in revenue resulting from regulatory forces,” he wrote in a commentary last month. “Initiatives include fast-growing live streaming or even other non-marketplace segments, including cloud services, which could fuel growth.

“Wide-moat Alibaba reported a slightly disappointing result for its December quarter though we believe its long-term thesis and outlook remain intact. Underlying revenue growth of 27% was a slight slowdown compared with 34% reported in the first quarter and 30% in the second quarter," Baker noted.