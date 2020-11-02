TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Alibaba May Invest $300M in Luxury-Goods Firm Farfetch

Farfetch shares jump as a media report says e-commerce giant Alibaba is close to investing almost $300 million in the online luxury-goods retailer.
Author:
Publish date:

Farfetch  (FTCH) - Get Report shares jumped on Monday after a media report said that Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba  (BABA) - Get Report is close to investing almost $300 million in the online luxury goods retailer.

Sources told the technology publication The Information about the prospect of the investment. They also said Farfetch and Alibaba also are negotiating a Chinese joint venture.

Switzerland’s Richemont CFRUY, a luxury-brand company that includes Cartier, is mulling an investment in Farfetch alongside Alibaba, the sources said. Richemont already has a joint venture with Alibaba in China.

Alibaba wouldn’t be the first Chinese technology titan to invest in Farfetch. In January, TenCent TCEHY put in $125 million, and in 2017, JD.com  (JD) - Get Report invested $397 million in Farfetch, The Information reports. JD sold its Toplife luxury e-commerce platform to Farfetch last year, the publication said.

Farfetch recently traded at $32.03, up 14%. Shares of the London company have more than tripled this year.

On Aug. 14, when the stock closed at $28.56, Morningstar analyst Jelena Sokolova lifted her fair-value estimate to $18.40 from $17.10 “to reflect our increased assumptions for 2020 revenue, boosted by the accelerated shift to online buying during the coronavirus pandemic,” she wrote.

“Nonetheless, after more than doubling since the beginning of the year and almost quadrupling off the year’s lows, we believe [the] shares look expensive. 

"We still see competitive risks for Farfetch, as the online luxury market remains in the early stages of development and ... Farfetch has not secured a moat around its business model yet.”

Still, “we expect continued fixed-cost leverage to pave the way for Farfetch’s profitability as the company grows,” Sokolova said.

Tags
terms:
E-CommerceRetailLuxury Goods
Dow Futures Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Come Off Highs Ahead of Election Day, Tech Stumbles

Clorox Lead
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Clorox

Dunkin' Donuts May Drop the 'Donuts' From Its Name, but Not Until 2018
INVESTING

Dunkin Brands Surges After $11.3 Billion Inspire Purchase in Biggest Restaurant Deal Since 2014

Farfetch Drops Double Digits on Wider-Than-Expected Loss
INVESTING

Endurance International, Farfetch: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday

Macbook
INVESTING

Apple Might Be Launching New MacBooks, AirPods and iPad Pros Relatively Soon

Apple Lead
INVESTING

Apple Plans ‘One More Thing’ Event for November 10

Cash-strapped Electric Carmaker NIO Obtains US$1 Billion Lifeline From Strategic Investors
INVESTING

Trading NIO as It Rips Higher After Deliveries Double

Jim Cramer Lead
JIM CRAMER

Monday Market Rally Worries Jim Cramer