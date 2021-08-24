August 24, 2021
What Alibaba, Best Buy Stocks Tell Jim Cramer About Markets Tuesday
Alibaba, JD.com and Other U.S.-Listed China Stocks Bounce Back

U.S.-listed Chinese stocks had dropped after China’s government criticized some of the country’s top businesses. They've bounced back.
Chinese stocks listed in the U.S., such as tech titan Alibaba  (BABA) - Get Report and e-commerce stalwart Pinduoduo  (PDD) - Get Report, rose on Tuesday in a major bounceback from the recent plunge.

The stocks had dropped after China’s government expressed wrath toward some of the country’s biggest businesses, accusing them of monopolistic activity, and beginning a regulatory clampdown.

But many investors say the rout in China’s stocks has gone too far. They see the government as unlikely to slay the goose that has laid the golden eggs -- the goose being the major technology companies.

What would China’s economy be without its megatech companies? Less successful, certainly. Clearly, the government doesn’t like being criticized by the likes of Alibaba Chief Jack Ma, but throwing out the baby with the bathwater makes no sense.

