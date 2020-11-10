Alibaba Blasts Singles Day Sales Record in First 30 Minutes

The world's biggest consumer event, Alibaba's Global Shopping Festival, has drawn more than $56 billion purchases in the first half and hour.

Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA) - Get Report looks on pace to smash the annual sales record for its global shopping festival, with total purchases passed the $56 billion mark in the first half hour of offers.

The annual event, also known as Singles Day, was forecast to generate around $45 billion in total sales, a near 20% increase from last year's record of $38 billion, as shoppers in key Asia-based economies splurge on tech and consumer goods following months of lockdowns linked to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Early updates from Alibaba's website, however, suggest the first 30 minutes have generated gross merchandise value of 372 billion Chinese yuan, or around $56.2 billion, a staggering total that dwarfs the record $10.4 billion spent during Amazon Inc.'s (AMZN) - Get Report two-day Prime Day event last month.

Last year's Thanksgiving weekend and Black Friday sales came in just under $70 billion, according to the Consumer Growth Partners research group.

Alibaba's U.S.-listed shares initially were marked 6.7% lower in mid-day trading Tuesday, however, to change hands at $270.87 each as tech stocks around the world were dragged into a vortex of selling following news of Pfizer Inc.'s (PFE) - Get Report coronavirus vaccine breakthrough earlier this week.

During last year's #Double11 shopping event, Over half a billion shoppers placed more than 812 million orders as shoppers flock to its Tmall and Taobao sites online looking for gifts and discounts in what has become a barometer of China's consumer sentiment since the event was first launched in 2009.

Last week, posted stronger-than-expected earnings for its fiscal second quarter as core e-commerce revenues jumped by nearly a third following China's easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Group revenues, Alibaba said, rose 30% to a U.S.-dollar equivalent $22.838 billion. In Chinese yuan terms, Alibaba revenues were pegged at 155.06 billion, compared to a Refinitiv forecast of 154.74 billion.

Revenues from the tech group's burgeoning cloud business rose 60% to 27.24 billion yuan, Alibaba said, compared to a 31% growth rate for it core commerce business, which hit 264.24 billion yuan.