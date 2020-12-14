TheStreet
Alexion, Huntington, Take-Two - Monday's Premarket Movers

Stocks moving in premarket trading on Monday include Alexion, Dropbox, Electronic Arts and Huntington Bancshares.
Stock futures were rising Monday as the first coronavirus vaccines were shipped to distribution sites across the U.S. and a bipartisan group of lawmakers prepared to introduce a $908 billion pandemic relief package.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Monday.

1.  Alexion Pharmaceuticals ALXN | Up 30.68%

Alexion Pharmaceuticals  (ALXN) - Get Report shares surged higher Monday after the rare disease specialist agreed to a $39 billion takeover by Britain's AstraZeneca  (AZN) - Get Report. AstraZeneca will pay around $175 a share for Alexion, through a combination of cash and shares, representing a near 45% premium to the stock's closing price Friday and valuing the Boston-based company at $39 billion, or around four times Alexion's 2025 revenue target of $9.5 billion. 

2.  Dropbox DBX | Up 8.38%

Technology news platform The Information predicted that Dropbox likely will be the next mergers and acquisitions target in the enterprise software space in 2021. Either Oracle  (ORCL) - Get Report or ServiceNow  (NOW) - Get Report could potentially strike a deal for Dropbox, it said.

3.  AstraZeneca AZN | Down 6.12%

AstraZeneca  (AZN) - Get Report dropped Monday after it agreed to a $39 billion takeover of rare disease expert Alexion Pharmaceuticals  (ALXN) - Get Report Saturday.

4. Electronic Arts EA | Up 2.23%

Gaming company Electronic Arts  (EA) - Get Report reached an agreement to acquire U.K.-based Codemasters Group, a maker of racing video games, for $1.2 billion, topping an offer of $956 million from Take-Two Interactive  (TTWO) - Get Report.

5.  Take-Two Interactive TTWO | Up 1.6%

Take-Two Interactive’s nearly $1 billion bid for Codemasters Group has been topped by rival game maker Electronic Arts  (EA) - Get Report, which agreed to pay $1.2 billion for the London-based maker of racing video games.

6. Huntington Bancshares HBAN | Up 0.54%

U.S. regional lenders Huntington Bancshares  (HBAN) - Get Report and TCF Financial  (TCF) - Get Report entered an all-stock deal to create a company worth about $22 billion in market value, the companies said.

