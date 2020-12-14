Alexion, Calyxt, Arvinas: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday

Stocks were wavering Monday as investors weighed positive news about the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. with concerns about renewed lockdowns.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday.

1. Calyxt | Percentage Increase 13%

Shares of Calyxt (CLXT) - Get Report were climbing after the plant-based technology company said it had contracted to sell all 2020 grain production of its high oleic soybean to Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) - Get Report. Sales began in the third quarter and will continue through late 2021.

2. Alexion Pharmaceuticals | Percentage Increase 30%

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) - Get Report shares surged after the rare disease specialist agreed to a $39 billion takeover by Britain's AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Report. AstraZeneca will pay around $175 ashare for Alexion, through a combination of cash and shares. Alexion shareholders will own around 15% of AstraZeneca's outstanding shares when the deal closes in the third quarter of next year.

3. Homology Medicines | Percentage Increase 31%

Homology Medicines (FIXX) - Get Report were advancing after H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio took over coverage on the genetic medicines company and kept a buy rating on the shares with a $30 price target. Trucchio views Homology as a differentiated gene therapy and editing platform company.

4. Arvinas | Percentage Increase 94%

Arvinas (ARVN) - Get Report climbed to a record high after the biotech reported promising test results for breast and prostate cancer treatments. Both have been well tolerated, the company said, neither has reached a maximum tolerated dose, and the Phase 1 dose escalation trials for both programs continue.

5. SandRidge Energy | Percentage Increase 17%

SandRidge Energy (SD) - Get Report rose after the company said it had entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of its North Park Basin assets. The consideration is $47 million in cash subject to customary post-closing adjustments.



