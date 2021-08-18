Alcon Stock Jumps After Earnings Beat and Raised Guidance

Eye-care specialist Alcon increased its top- and bottom-line expectations for the full year. The stock is higher.

Shares of Alcon (ALC) - Get Report jumped on Wednesday after the eye-care specialist reported estimate-beating second-quarter results and full-year guidance.

The Geneva company reported adjusted earnings of 56 cents a share, swinging from a loss of 21 cents a year earlier, as revenue increased 74% to $2.11 billion.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting earnings of 41 cents a share on revenue of $1.78 billion.

Alcon shares at last check were 12% higher at $79.66.

"The healthy recovery in the business underlies our confidence in driving top-line growth with continued innovation and the growing demand for eye care," Alcon Chief Executive Endicott said in a statement.

In the quarter surgical net sales of $1.2 billion doubled year over year with strong increases across implantables, consumables and equipment.

For the full year, the company now expects diluted earnings between $2 and $2.10 a share, up from its previous expectation of between $1.85 and $1.95 a share. Analysts in the FactSet survey are expecting earnings of $1.77 a share for the year.

Alcon now expects revenue between $8 billion and $8.2 billion, up from its previous view between $7.8 billion and $8 billion. Analysts are expecting revenue of $7.22 billion.

"With the ongoing expansion of our manufacturing capacity, we remain focused on maintaining a steady stream of product flow as we expand our portfolio and respond to market demand," Endicott said.

Alcon was spun off from Novartis (NVS) - Get Report in 2019.