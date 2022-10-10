Alaska Airlines Introduces New Benefits That You're Going To Love

But they're only for people willing to go for the Gold.

Alaska Airlines is one of the world’s largest airlines, and contrary to the impression given my its name, it flies all over the world, offering 1,200 daily flights in the United States, Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The company is also, despite what you may infer from the name, based in Seattle. (It's a long story, but the company has changed ownership a few times over the course of its 90-year history.)

The company acquired Virgin America in 2016, and it also currently has a codeshare agreement (i.e., they share flights sometimes, as part of a marketing initiative and to offer more options to their customers) with American Airlines (AAL) .

Alaska Airlines (ALK) was recently in the news for getting named one of the airlines with the least amount of delays (hey, that’s great!) and for being the airlines that is the fifth most likely to involuntarily bump a passenger due to overcrowding (eh, can’t win ‘em all).

So that’s kind of a mixed news cycle. But now Alaska Airlines has introduced a few new features that surely the owners hope will change the conversation a bit.

Alaska Airlines Introduces New Membership Perks

Alaska Airlines has introduced four new additional benefits to members of Mileage Plan program, but customers can only pick one, as noted by The Points Guy.

Customers can opt for 50,000 Mileage Plan bonus miles, which could be estimated at around $900, and they can be used on Alaska’ partner airlines.

You can nominate a companion for MVP Gold status, which comes with such perks as the potential to earn complimentary upgrades to first class or premium economy starting 72 hours before departure. They can then later nominate someone else for the companion MVP Gold status. This perk includes free checked bags and 100% bonus mileage earnings on flights with Alaska or American Airlines.

You can opt for Alaska Lounge+ membership, which comes with access to partner lounges as well, which normally can cost between $350 and $500.

There’s also an option to get free on-board Wi-Fi.

American Airlines

So What’s The Catch?

These benefits are only available to members of Alaska’s MVP Gold 100K elite status, which was launched earlier this year.

To qualify for this status, members of the Mileage Plan program must earn 100,000 elite qualifying miles with Alaska or its partners, which include Icelandair, Korean Air and more. Or, you must fly 140 qualifying segments, 24 of which must be on Alaska-operated flights.

Membership comes with perks ranging from a 150% bonus earning and complimentary upgrades to first class, beginning 120 hours before departure.

As part of its partnership, members of the Mileage Plan complimentary upgrades to first class on American Airlines, as well as perks including two international upgrade certificates for use on American Airlines, express security, and priority check-in and boarding.

But in order to qualify for these perks, members must earn the requisite number of miles before the end of the year. So if you’re interested in these perks, maybe book some holiday flights?