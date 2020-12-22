Boeing Aloft as Alaska Air Agrees to Buy 23 More 737 MAX Jets

Boeing (BA) - Get Report shares rose Tuesday, after the Chicago aerospace giant said Alaska Airlines (ALK) - Get Report would buy 23 more 737 MAX airplanes.

The move builds on Alaska Air's original order and an agreement last month to acquire new MAX jets through leases.

The new deal brings Alaska Airlines' total 737 MAX orders and options to 120 airplanes.

The new agreement will add 23 firm orders for the MAX and more options for future purchases. In all, Alaska will have 52 options, which if fully exercised would take the carrier to as many as 120 737 MAX airplanes.

Alaska Airlines, a longtime Boeing 737 operator, placed an order for 32 737 MAX jets in 2012.

Last month, it said it was leasing 13 new 737 MAX aircraft while selling some Airbus A320 jets it had taken on when it acquired Virgin America.

The MAX had been grounded by regulators in March 2019 after two fatal crashes. It received authorization to fly again last month.

Boeing recently traded at $221.69, up 0.9%. The shares had fallen 33% year to date through Monday, as the covid pandemic kept travelers at home.

Alaska Air traded at $49.98, up 0.5%. It had slumped 26% year to date.

Morningstar's Burkett Huey says Boeing shares are undervalued, putting fair value at $260. But the analyst doesn’t think recovery is a slam dunk for Boeing.

“We believe there is substantial operational risk in Boeing’s plans to simultaneously ramp up production of the 737 MAX and sell the 450 MAX aircraft in storage during the current aviation crisis brought on by the pandemic,” he wrote last month.