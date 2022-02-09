Love Cloud Takes Vegas Mile High Club to New Heights

A Las Vegas area airline charter company is offering couples the thrill of the Mile High Club without the risk.

Want the thrill of joining the Mile High Club without the hassle of cramped bathrooms and inquisitive flight attendants?

Well, then Love Cloud may be able to help you out.

For $995, the North Las Vegas-based airline charter business will take couples for a 45-minute flight in the skies over Sin City while the romantically-inclined go over the moon.

Now what would the Wright Brothers say about that?

The company's two Cessna 414 planes come equipped with a twin mattress on the floor and several pillows, all ensconced in red satin in an effort to make the wild blue yonder even wilder.

A curtain separates cloud-climbing passengers from the pilot, who wears noise-cancelling headphones and doesn't leave the cockpit for the duration of the amorous airborne adventure.

And don't worry: the plane and its bedding are cleaned after each trip.

“You come with a smile on your face, and you leave with a bigger smile on your face,” Andy Johnson, a pilot and the founder of Love Cloud, told the New York Times. "We help keep people from divorcing, I’ll tell you that right now."

There is also a 60-minute Mile High Club flight for $1,095 and a 90-minute ride for $1,495.

For those looking for a commitment, Love Cloud also offers inflight weddings for $1,195. One hundred bucks gets you a romantic one-course meal; while the three-course option will set you back $1,595.

Ready for Take-Off

Love Cloud mostly books couples, but has accommodated groups of three or four, with an additional fee of $200 per person.

With any package, an extra $300 will get you a bottle of champagne and ride to the tarmac in a limousine.

You probably won't be surprised to learn that Love Cloud has riled up some emotions on social media.

"The things that poor pilot has seen can never been unseen," one person commented on Twitter.

"I'm shocked," one person declared, "that this didn't already exist."

"It's not really Vegas if they don't provide a partner for you," another said.

And there were several commenters who longed for the thrill of breaking the rules at 5,000 feet.

"Half the fun is knowing you might get...caught, though," one person said.

"Doesn't count unless you are flying commercial," another said.

"Mile high club is 50% about breaking the law," yet another tweeted. "ipso facto this is very unattractive."