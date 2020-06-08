American Airlines shares have nearly doubled over the past month as global travel restrictions begin to ease and major U.S. cities such as New York and Las Vegas emerge from lockdowns.

Airline shares surged again Monday, with American Airlines AAL on pace for its best consecutive series of gains on record, as investors pile back into the troubled sector as economies reopen and travel restrictions ease.

American said last week it plans to boost July capacity to around 55% of last year's levels as cities such as New York and Las Vegas officially end coronavirus lockdown restrictions. The Transportation and Security Administration, meanwhile, said data from Sunday's checkpoints rose by around 30% from last week to 441,000 passengers, the first rise past 400,000 since March 22 - although that figure is still down some 83% from the same period last year.

American Airlines shares were marked 7% higher in pre-market trading Friday at $19.90 each, a move that would extend the stock's two-month gain to around 94%.

Delta Air Lines DAL shares, which have slumped more than 44% so far this year, were marked 5.7% higher at $36.12 each while United Airlines UAL was seen 7.5% higher at $45.59 each. Southwest Airlines LUV, meanwhile, was marked 3.25% higher at $39.42 each while JetBlue Airways (JBLU) - Get Report was seen 6.8% higher at $14.64 each..

The NYSE Arca Airline Index, meanwhile, has risen more than 80.2% since its March 18 trough, well ahead of the 40% gains for the benchmark S&P 500.

The airline sector resurgence has also prompted a chiding of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, who famously dumped all of his holdings earlier this year, from President Donald Trump.

“He’s been right his whole life, but sometimes even somebody like Warren Buffett -- I have a lot of respect for him -- they make mistakes,” Trump said during Friday press event at the White House.

“They should have kept airline stocks, because the airline stocks went through the roof today and others did too,” he added.

Last week, China said it would ease restrictions on income air traffic now that the world's second-largest economy is well past the worst of its coronavirus crisis, while several reports suggested the U.S. Department of Transportation could revise its ban on incoming flight from China as a result.

The International Air Transport Association, also known as IATA, said earlier this week that global carries have cut their domestic fares by an average of 23% last month, even as passenger traffic jumped 30% from its April trough.

The mis-match represents a profitability squeeze that could ultimately lead to industry-wide revenues losses of $314 million this year, IATA has warned.

U.S. airlines are legally obligated to retain all of their staff until October 1 under terms of last month's CARES Act that provided the industry with $25 billion in coronavirus relief, although some 37,000 workers at Delta have volunteered to take unpaid leave, while United has reduced working hours for around a quarter of its 15,000 workforce.