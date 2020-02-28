U.S. Airlines Continue Slide as Europe Counterparts Warn of Virus Impact

Shares of U.S. airlines suffer an additional altitude-drop after two major European carriers warn of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on future earnings.

Shares of U.S. airlines suffered an additional altitude-drop on Friday after two major European carriers warned of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, and also signaled more canceled flights.

Shares of United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report, Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Report and American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report were all lower in premarket trading on Friday after British Airways and Iberian Airways parent IAG and European budget carrier EasyJet both said earnings would be “adversely affected” by the outbreak.

In premarket trading, United stock was down 1.45% at $64, Delta was down 1.14% at $38.64 and American was down 1.94% at $20.20.

IAG said it expects capacity to be hit by 1% to 2% amid canceled flights and slower bookings. The company has suspended all flights to mainland China and cut others across Asia. In Italy, IAG said capacity had been significantly reduced for the coming month.

EasyJet, meantime, said it had seen a significant softening in demand from northern Italy and other European countries. It also warned it plans to cancel a number of flights out of Italy, though noted it is too early to quantify the impact on its results.

While United, Delta and American - the airlines with the most international flights to China and other international destinations - have already seen their shares walloped amid hundreds of canceled flights and a big drop in passenger traffic, the European warnings prompted another wave of selling as investors try to price in additional revenue declines.

Domestic carriers were also under pressure on Friday as investors brace for a general drop-off in passenger travel in the continental United States.

Shares of Alaska Airlines (ALK) - Get Report were down 2% at $51.90, shares of Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report were down 1.99% at $45.70, shares of JetBlue (JBLU) - Get Report were down 2.64% at $65.02 and shares of Spirit (SAVE) - Get Report were down 2.52% at $29.