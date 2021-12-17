Chief Executive Gary Kelly had testified that masks don’t help on airplanes.

Two days after testing before the Senate, Southwest Airlines chief executive Gary Kelly has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Washington Post reports.

Mask On?

Kelly, who was vaccinated and had received a booster, tested negative several times before the Senate hearings, at which he was asked if masks should still be worn on planes.

“I think the case is very strong that masks don’t add much, if anything, in the air cabin environment. It’s very safe, very high quality, compared to any other indoor setting,” Kelly responded, pointing to the effectiveness of filtration systems commonly used on planes.

Sitting three seats away from Kelly at the hearing, which was in front of the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, was Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA.

She testified that the mask requirement should remain in effect, and termed it a workplace safety issue.

She also said that the inconsistent messaging on masking was leading to increased cases of unruly behavior on planes, well documented on social media, of passengers refusing to wear masks and disputing the flights.

Nelson said this puts flight attendants in difficult and sometimes dangerous roles as enforcers.

On Thursday, Federal Aviation Administration administrator Steve Dickson tweeted, “I have zero tolerance for dangerous behavior on airplanes. It could cost you a big fine or jail time. Wear a mask, respect the crew and follow their instructions. They are there for your safety. #FlySmart.”

Following Protocol

Kelly sat beside senior executives from competing airlines and a top labor leaders, none of whom wore masks.

Kelly reportedly has mild symptoms and “each day he is moving closer to a full recovery,” said Southwest Airline, and that he is “following all notification procedures.”

After learning of Kelly’s diagnosis, Nelson appealed to passengers via The Washington Post, saying, “Get vaxxed, wear a mask and be kind!”