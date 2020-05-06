Airlines Burn Through $10 Billion a Month During Coronavirus Shutdown, Industry Group Says

U.S. airlines are burning through billions in cash as the coronavirus pandemic cripples the industry, according to the trade group Airlines for America.

U.S. airlines collectively have been burning more than $10 billion in cash a month and averaging fewer than two dozen passengers per domestic flight due to the coronavirus pandemic, a industry trade group official will testify Wednesday.

“The U.S. airline industry will emerge from this crisis a mere shadow of what it was just three short months ago,” Airlines for America's chief executive, Nicholas Calio, will say before the U.S. Senate's Commerce, Science and Transportation committee, according to prepared testimony released by the organization.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Calio's testimony stated, U.S. airlines were experiencing what some have called the “Golden Age.”

"In January and February, U.S. airlines saw year-over-year increases of 5.5% and 6.7%, respectively," the statement said. "Then the bottom fell out. In the late April, passenger volumes were down an unfathomable 96% to a level not seen since the 1950s, before the dawn of the jet age."

Airlines and companies that supply their parts have suffered greatly from the economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report expects to shrink its management and administrative ranks by at least 30% starting in October, according to a memo sent to employees Monday. Boeing (BA) - Get Report said it would cut 16,000 jobs by the end of the year, GE (GE) - Get Report Aviation plans to cut up to 13,000 jobs, and airplane supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (SPR) - Get Report is cutting 1,450 jobs.

"With unemployment soaring to historic levels, family incomes plummeting and household net worth evaporating, we expect to see businesses, governments and households alike curtail travel," Calio said. "The airline industry is bracing for what will be an extremely difficult operating environment for the coming years."

The testimony follows billionaire investor Warren Buffett's recent statements to investors of his Berkshire Hathaway investment company that he had dumped all his holdings in the airline sector in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Treasury has awarded nearly $25 billion in cash grants to airlines to help them meet payroll costs in exchange for them agreeing not to lay off workers through Sept. 30. Major airlines have warned they will likely need to make additional cuts later this year to respond to a long-term decline in travel demand.