Airlines Gain as Trump Pledges Aid Despite Ending Stimulus Talks

Shares of U.S. airlines rise after President Trump says he will approve an 'alternative' stimulus package that should include another $25 billion in aviation-focused aid.

Shares of major U.S. airlines gained on Wednesday, reversing some of Tuesday’s declines, after President Donald Trump said he would approve an “alternative” stimulus package that should include another $25 billion in aid.

Shares of American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report, Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Report, United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report, Southwest (LUV) - Get Report, and others were all higher in premarket trading after Trump said he would consider alternative measures to the Democrat’s current fiscal package.

American was up 3.27% at $12.94 in premarket trading on Wednesday. Delta was up 2.38% at $31.80, United was up 3.21% at $36 and Southwest was up 0.85% at $37.90.

Airline stocks dropped sharply Tuesday after Trump tweeted that the Senate would no longer consider the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill proposed by House Democrats, dashing hopes for airlines that they might be able to hold off large-scale furloughs and layoffs.

Airlines had been barred from furloughing or laying off workers until Oct. 1, under the terms of the previous $25 billion in federal aid they received earlier this year.

Airline executives have said that another $25 billion in new relief would allow them to stave off workforce reductions and bring roughly 50,000 workers they have furloughed back on the job.

To be sure, airlines have other options, including asking workers to take pay cuts and taking on more debt. Most of the major carriers have signed “letters of intent” to tap some $29 billion in federal pandemic relief loans though have not exercised the option.

Indeed, Delta is raising $9 billion through the private debt markets in what has been described as the largest deal ever in the aviation industry.

Either way, the airline industry continues to be hammered by the coronavirus pandemic and steep drop in business and leisure travel. Figures compiled by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration show that traveler activity at TSA checkpoints remains down by more than 70% from year-ago levels.

The International Air Transport Association, meantime, said this week that that it expects the global airline industry to burn through $77 billion in cash through the second half of 2020 - almost $13 billion per month, or $300,000 per minute.

For 2021, the agency expects the industry to continue burning cash at an average rate of $5 billion to $6 billion a month.