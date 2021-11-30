Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Omicron, Fed and the Market: What Technicals Tell Analyst About Tuesday's Selloff
Omicron, Fed and the Market: What Technicals Tell Analyst About Tuesday's Selloff
Publish date:

Airline Stocks Slump on Omicron Woes Amid Market Selloff

U.S. air carriers took a beating Tuesday as investors feared that the Covid omicron variant could hurt travel as badly as the virus hit it last summer.
Author:

Shares of airline stocks struggled Tuesday as the omicron variant revived investors' concern that the travel sector could be among the worst-hit industries. 

Moderna Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel also warned on Tuesday that current vaccines will be far less effective against the omicron strain.

Airline stocks are also lower amid a broader market selloff. 

At last check shares of Delta Air Lines  (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines, Inc. Report fell 1.2%, Southwest  (LUV) - Get Southwest Airlines Co. Report dropped 1.6%, United Airlines  (UAL) - Get United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Report traded 2% lower and American Airlines  (AAL) - Get American Airlines Group, Inc. Report stock tumbled 2.3%.

Shares of Jetblue  (JBLU) - Get JetBlue Airways Corporation Report retreated 1.8% and Alaska Air  (ALK) - Get Alaska Air Group, Inc. Report slipped 2.4%.

TheStreet Recommends

Shares of ride-sharing apps Uber and Lyft fell 5% and 4.3% respectively on fears of potential lockdowns due to omicron.

Bancel also said that drugmakers would take months to manufacture new variant-specific vaccines at scale.

With new cases discovered in the U.K., Europe, Africa and Asia, governments around the world have imposed travel restrictions, starting Monday, on seven African countries in a bid to control the spread of the variant, which originated in Johannesburg.

The World Health Organization has named omicron a "variant of concern."

"If you have a selloff on the ride-sharing stocks, the travel stocks, that is probably a buying opportunity," EvercoreISI tech analyst Mark Mahaney told Yahoo Finance.

"I find it hard to believe we will have a repeat of the stocks we had which were massive last March, last April and a year and a half ago."

15 toys sh
INVESTING
AAPLMATHAS

Hot Wheels, AirPods and Just Dance Are The Top Sellers This Holiday Season

Darkened photo of the keypad of an ATM with text overlay that reads "What Is a Regional Bank?"
R

What Is a Regional Bank? Definition and Examples

A dark, stormy sky with the text overlay: "What Is a Recession? Definition, Causes, and Warning Signs"
R

What Is a Recession? Definition, Causes, and Warning Signs

Moderna
INVESTING
MRNAPFEJNJ

Moderna Stock: Here's How to Trade It Amid the Omicron Variant

Indexes Plunge In Hong Kong, China As Wall Street's Bloodbath Spills Over To Asian Stock Markets, Weighing On Technology Firms
STOCKS
S&PMRNAREGN

Dow Tumbles 500 Points on Omicron Fears, Hawkish Powell Testimony

caution warning alarm sh
INVESTING

Deporre: You Can't Time the Bounces

square fintech app
INVESTING
SQTWTR

Jim Cramer Talks With Square CFO

Immunogen Tanks After Ovarian Cancer Drug Study Fails to Meet Endpoint
INVESTING
IMGNIBRXNVGS

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: ImmunoGen, Immunity Bio, Navigator