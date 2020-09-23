Airbnb Launches New 'City Portal' in 15 Global Cities

Airbnb's portal provides data to governments and tourism organizations to help them have a better understanding of cities.

Airbnb launched a data-based solution City Portal on Wednesday that connects Airbnb with governments and tourism organizations.

Through the portal’s dashboard, tourism companies and governments can access information about short-term rental market characteristics and remitted tourist tax revenues in places where tax agreements are established, according to the Airbnb statement.

Airbnb City Portal is launching with over 15 pilot cities and tourism organization partners in its first phase. Pilot counties and cities include Calgary, Sacramento, New Orleans, Vancouver, San Francisco, Tampa Bay, Buffalo, Palm Springs, Raleigh, unincorporated Miami-Dade, Seattle, and San Francisco.

Through the portal, partnering tourism organizations could adjust their marketing strategies, for example, based on data provided about where guests are coming from.

Airbnb’s pilot-phase tourism partners include Visit Tampa Bay, Visit Denmark, the City of Krakow, Visit Scotland, Sao Paulo State Secretary of Tourism, Visit Tuscany, and Wesgro (Western Cape of South Africa).

The portal also provides industry-first compliance tools to help governments develop and manage short-term rental policies and regulations. Local governments will also be able to view Airbnb listings within their registration systems.

“We created this tool with cities and our goal is to ensure it works for big cities and small towns and is adaptive to different needs. The way we live and travel continues to change, with people dispersing to more places. The Airbnb City Portal will make it easier for cities of all sizes to work with us and benefit from our community,” said Brian Chesky, CEO and Co-Founder of Airbnb in a statement.

Airbnb Neighborhood Support hotline can also be accessed through City Portal.

